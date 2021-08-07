Avast Secure Browser is developed by the Avast company which is a Chromium browser free of cost. This web browser provides secure, fast and reliable surfing. If you didn’t already know, then here’s an interesting fact about the browser. It was formerly known as Avast safe zone review before the developers decided to discontinue developing Avast safe zone browser review. To find out more on avast secure browser review, read the contents below!

Brief Introduction on Avast Secure Browser

During the time of its release, the Avast team decided to put a price on it until recently. Now the browser is a solo browser is made available for Windows operating systems. It is also a part of security among other Avast products.

Compatibility of Avast Secure Browser

Users of Windows will be glad to find out that the browser is compatible with Windows operating systems such as Windows 7/8/10. However, it is not compatible with operating systems such as Linux or Mac. Bear this in mind that in order to run the browser, all you need to do is keep a free space of 400MB so that it works smoothly.

Performance of Avast Secure Browser

As it is chromium-like. It is needless to say that the avast safe browser review works similarly to Google Chrome. After running several benchmark tests, it is now proven that the browser works at a relatively fast speed.

If you’d like to use the browser for a day to day use, then you’d be delighted to know that it will not disappoint you either. In order to get the maximum efficiency in using the browser, you’d have to avail all the features of the browser by enabling them.

Components/Features of Avast Secure Browser

The browser is loaded with extensive features to ensure you get the most out of using it! Here’s a list of things you’re going to see when you get the browser:

Avast SecureLine VPN

If you want to access a site without having to reveal your IP address for safety purposes, you can do that using Avast SecureLine VPN. An inbuilt function that Avast Secure Browser offers is Avast SecureLine VPN. It does the job of hiding the location of the user.

With the help of this function, you can access regions that are restricted to enter from your current region.

Bank Mode

Avast bank mode function is a very helpful function that has been developed by the Avast team. What it does, is that automatically enables the Bank Mode as you enter any banking site or any site that involves online payment transaction. This mode is made to provide maximum security as well as privacy. It separates the communication between you and the site you are using for banking.

Anti-Tracking/Fingerprinting

Avast Secure Browser makes sure nobody can use your fingerprint. This is done by hiding the identification number of the browser. It helps you to stay safe and not violated by any third-party intruder.

AdBlocker

The browser has a function of blocking ads according to your convenience. Os if you come across aggressive ads or pop-ups that refuse to stop showing up, you can enable this function. This function is powered by Origin and uBlock. It also uses Whitelisting as a method to prevent adware and malware from entering through ads.

Flash Blocker

By using this feature in Avast, you can put a stop to flash contents that appear on the web when you’re accessing a website. This is done to prevent you from the resources of monopoly.

Anti-Phishing

As you know, intruders are always at the peak of phishing into your personal information, this is why the browser has an inbuilt function that prevents ransomware and aggressive viruses from entering the system whenever you’re surfing the net.

HTTPS Encryption

If you’re wondering if the data communication is secured or not, then you don’t have to worry as Avast Secure Browser has encryption of HTTPS. This means that the line is secured between the user and the website that is being accessed.

Stealth Mode

The stealth mode available in the browser is a function that lets you browse content on a different window without having any browsing records of it in history during an ongoing session. Even cookies and cache do not stay in the system when you enable this mode.

Extension Guard

There are built-in plugins or extensions that you can always choose to enable or disable. This is made to give you the full potential of the browser. In addition to this, Avast makes sure that no random third-party programs get installed without your knowledge and access.

Privacy Cleaner

Another feature of Avast Secure Browser is the Privacy tool. This tool is meant to get rid of your browsing history at your will. This is mainly developed so that cookies and cache files get flushed out of the browser when you’re surfing the web.

Advantages of Using Avast Secure Browser

If you’re thinking “is avast secure browser good?” about the advantages of avast browser review, then there’s a few to mention:

As the browser provides a number of extensive features, you can alter among them based on the way you want to use it. Because of these features, you would not have to worry about using a different browser as you get pretty much everything when you use it.

Another great advantage of using this browser is that you can integrate it with other Avast products if you have any. This way, you can use the integrated features of the product.

Limitations of Avast Secure Browser

Even though the browser provides such a huge range of features, it has some downfall that may annoy users from time to time. Here’s a few mentioned below:

As the features and extensions are already in-built, there is no way for you to uninstall them at your will. However, all you can do is just disable them when you don’t want to use them.

Another deal-breaker is that Avast Secure Browser is only made available for Windows operating systems. This means that if you use Linux or Mac, you won’t be able to use it.

In some features, you can only use the bank mode and the VPN mode if you already have Avast security solutions. This will most likely mitigate users from shifting their security products to Avast. This is also a deal-breaker.

Avast Secure Browser Overview

The performance of Avast Secure Browser is the same as other browsers like Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome and Opera browser. But if you compare avast secure browser vs chrome then it is safer.

If you want to have a secure browser with built-in utilities, then using Avast Secure Browser is the best bet for you.

Installation of Avast Secure Browser

The installation is pretty easy and simple. All you need to do is download the setup file from Avast’s official website and install it when the download is done.



Once the browser is installed on the desktop, launch it and then set a language as default. However, if you’d like to import elements like bookmarks or settings then you need to look out for the option in the browser.

If you want to configure then it is advisable to import them in HTML files from supported browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Microsoft Edge.

Keep in mind that if in case of any crash, Avast will jot down the reports and send it to a server of the company automatically. However, users do not get notified of this aspect as it sends the report automatically. But you can still disable the option from “Settings”.

Then go to “Privacy & Security” and simply disable the option.