Sometimes, due to some server issues or any other reasons you cannot access or use the Yahoo Mail service altogether. There are many occurrences of this issue. The most recent outages of the Yahoo Mail has occurred on 5th September 2019.

This outage does not allow users to access their email accounts. When this issue occurs, next, during signing in to the email account you will get the following message “We are experiencing some technical details”, along with the error code 15. This issue mainly occurs on the desktop version of Yahoo Mail.

Places Where This Outage has Occurred the Most

Users all over the world have encountered the ‘Yahoo Mail down’ error, but this issue is mostly clustered within the European regions like the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, France and etc. These countries are among the worst affected by this outage.

However, almost all over India has escaped from the grasp of this outage leaving some of the major cities like ‘Mumbai’, ‘Bangaluru’ and etc. The ‘Yahoo Mail server down’ outage even struck in the countries like ‘Indonesia’, ‘Malaysia’ and the USA. Some of the cities in the USA that have met with this problem is ‘New York’, ‘Los Angeles’, ‘San Francisco’ and etc.

Reasons For the ‘Yahoo Mail Down’ Error

There are no solid reasons why does the Yahoo Mail Down error can occur. So Yahoo Customer Care has posted a tweet on ‘Twitter’ as follows “You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed. We appreciate your patience”. Some of the general reasons for the occurrence of this issue is as follows

First, if the browser is not up to date, then there is a chance for you to encounter this problem.

If the cache memory of the web browser is full, then also there is a possibility to get this issue.

Sometimes due to some network glitch, you can meet with this problem.

If the DNS cache gets corrupt then you can get this issue also.

When the DNS Server configuration is not correctly done, next, even then you might encounter this issue.

Solutions to Fix the ‘Yahoo Mail Down’ Issue

The best solution for this error is to wait patiently until it gets rectified on its own. However, you can try the following methods to resolve this error if you are sure that your machine is at fault.

Refresh the Yahoo Mail Website

Sometimes, if the network is not working as it should, then you can get this issue, Now, the only way to resolve this problem is to perform a full refresh of the ‘Yahoo Mail’ website. The steps are here as follows.

First, go the browser with the ‘Yahoo’ Mail’ site already open.

After that, press the ‘CTRL + F5’ key simultaneously to refresh the ‘Yahoo Mail’ website.

Once this website opens up, then see if you are still getting this issue or not.

Clear the Browser Cache Memory

When the cache memory of the browser gets full or corrupted somehow, next, there is a chance for you to encounter this problem. The correct way to get rid of this problem is to clear the cache memory of the browser. Here, you will get proper steps, how to remove data from the cache memory of the Google Chrome browser specifically.

First, open the Google Chrome web browser on the computer.

After that, on the browser window go to the upper right corner of the screen and choose the ‘three vertical dots’ icon.

As soon as you click on that icon, then a drop-down list will appear full of options. Now, out of those options, locate and hover the mouse on the ‘More tools’ one.

Next. from the sublist that appears, find and select the option that says ‘Clear browsing data’. At this moment a new popup window will come up with the name ‘Clear browsing data’.

Inside that window, choose ‘All-time’ as the output of the ‘Time range’ field.

After that, put checkmarks for the following options ‘Cached images and files’, ‘Cookies and other site data’.

Finally, click on the ‘Clear data’ button to clean everything from the cache memory of the browser.

Flush DNS Server

If the contents within the DNS Server get corrupted somehow, then the ‘Yahoo Mail down’ can also come up. The easiest solution to resolve this problem is to flush the DNS Server. There will be steps here regarding how can do it specifically on Windows 10 OS.

First, tap on both the keys ‘Windows + S’ keys together, to open the ‘Search’ section. Inside it, type the ‘command prompt’ then from the result of that search locate and right-click on the ‘Command Prompt ‘option.

Next, from the popup window that appears, locate and choose the ‘Run as administrator’ option. This action will launch a new window with the name ‘Command Prompt’.

Inside that window, type in the command as follows “ipconfig/flushdns” and then press the ‘Enter’ button to execute the same.

At last, once the execution of the command is over, next, check if the following message “Windows IP Configuration. Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache” comes up or not.

Change the DNS Server Settings

If the DNS server settings provided by the ISP get corrupted, then you can face this problem. The correct way to resolve this problem is to alter the DNS server from private to public. The steps on how to do it is as follows.