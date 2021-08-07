If the update process or component does not run properly in your Windows system, then you can get the “Windows Update service not running” error. Sometimes, if you check for any updates, then even you can get this problem. The complete message that you will get when this issue comes up is as follows – “Windows Update cannot currently check for updates, because the service is not running…your computer”.

Causes of Windows Update not Running Issue:

Here, you will get various reasons why does this error occurs after all.

When the Windows Update services do not work or function normally, then there is a possibility for you to get this glitch.

If the contents within the SoftwareDistribution folder get corrupted somehow, then this issue can also crop up.

When the device drivers are not up to date, this problem might appear.

How to Resolve the Windows 7 Update Service not Running Problem?

Here you will get to know many methods to remove this issue in an easy way.

Method 1: Start the Windows Update Services once again

If the services related to the Windows Update are not active, then there is a chance for you to get this problem. The best answer to get rid of this issue is to restart the Windows Update services once again. To solve this issue, here are the steps that you can follow.

Hit the combination of ‘Windows + R’ keys simultaneously. This will open a new dialog box having the title ‘Run’.

In that dialog box, write the following text “services.msc” beside the ‘Open:’ label and click on the ‘OK’ button.

Once you click on that button, next a new window having the name ‘Services’ will come up. Within that window, there will be a list full of services for all the installed applications and devices.

From that list, locate the ‘Background Intelligent Transfer Service (BITS) and double-click on the same. As soon as you do that, a new BITS Properties dialog box will appear.

Inside that dialog box, go to the ‘Startup type:’ field and choose the ‘Automatic’ option from the drop-down menu.

After that, move to the ‘Service status:’ section and press the ‘Start’ button. If this service is already active, then click on the ‘Stop’ and then ‘Start’ buttons respectively.

Now, double-click on the ‘Cryptographic Services’ and ‘Windows Update.’’ Then repeat the fourth, fifth, sixth steps from here.

At last, click on the ‘Apply’ and ‘OK’ buttons respectively then restart the computer.

Method 2: Execute the Windows Update Troubleshooter

To rectify the Windows Update not running issue, the easiest thing to do is execute the in-built troubleshooter for any kind of update problems. Here are the steps on how can you do it as follows.

First, click on the ‘Start’ button to open a menu. Then inside that menu, type the text “troubleshooting” and click on the ‘Troubleshooting’ option from the results area.

As soon as you do that, then a new ‘Control Panel’ window will come up with a ‘Troubleshooting’ page already open.

Inside that page, go to the bottom and then click on the ‘System and Security’ option. This action will launch a new window having the heading ‘Troubleshoot problems – System and Security’

Within that page, go to the ‘Windows’ section and then click on the ‘Windows Update’ option. This will launch a new dialog box with the name ‘Windows Update’.

In order to begin the troubleshooting process for the Windows Update, follow the information that comes up on the dialog box. Then allow the troubleshooter to fix this issue automatically.

Finally, perform the updates for the Windows OS and check if this error reappears or not.

Method 3: Remove any Contents from the SoftwareDistribution Folder

SoftwareDistribution folder keeps temporary files for the Windows Update. If those files or data present within the SoftwareDistribution folder gets corrupted, then due to that reason you may get this error.

Now, the correct solution to resolve this problem is to remove all the information present within the SoftwareDistribution directory. Here is the process on how to do it.

Go to the first method and then follow the initial three steps to open the ‘Services’ window.

Inside that window, locate and highlight the ‘Windows Update’ service. Next, right-click on that service and then choose the ‘Stop’ option.

Once you have stopped the ‘Windows Update’ service, next close the ‘Services’ window. Then press both the ‘Windows + E’ keys together to launch the ‘Windows Explorer’.

As soon as the new window opens, then go to the address bar. Type the following path ‘C:\Windows \SoftwareDistribution’ and press the ‘Enter’ button.

This action will reveal all contained within the ‘SoftwareDistribution’ folder. Next, press the ‘Ctrl + A’ key to highlight all the files and subfolders within the ‘SoftwareDistribution’ folder and then hit the ‘Delete’ key.

Now, once again open the ‘Services’ window. Then go to the Windows Update service. After that, right-click and choose ‘Start’ option.

Finally, close all the windows that are open. Then reboot the machine and check whether this problem comes up or not.

Method 4: Get the Intel Rapid Storage Technology Driver

If the Intel Rapid Storage Technology (IRST) driver is not up to date, then you can get this Windows Update service is not running problem. The best answer to resolve this problem is to perform an update procedure for the Intel Rapid Storage Technology driver.

To update the IRST driver, all you can do is to follow the steps given below.

First, open a web browser and then visit the official website of ‘Intel’.

Now, within the page that comes up, go to the ‘Drivers & Software’ section and click on it.

Next, on the new page that comes up, locate the ‘Search’ section. Type the text “rst” and press the ‘Enter’ key.

As soon as you click on that key, then a results page will appear. In it, find the ‘Intel Rapid Storage Technology’ driver option and click on the same.

Now, tap on the ‘Download’ button to get the current IRST driver.

Once the download process is over, next follow the instructions that come up on the screen and install it on the computer.

When the installation procedure is over, next, reboot the computer and try to update Windows OS and see if this error is there or not.

Hopefully, the Windows Update service not running error is resolved by now and it will not appear again.