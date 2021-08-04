The Secure Browser is the latest application that is offered to us by Avast and is the successor of the SafeZone Browser. What is Avast Safe Zone Browser? The Avast SafeZone Browser was introduced to the public back in 2018, but this year there is a new version altogether ‘Avast Secure Browser’. The Avast Secure Browser has been made with the more secure version of ‘Chromium’. You can run this application alongside any other browsers like ‘Google Chrome’, ‘Edge’ and etc.

What is Avast SafeZone Browser?

The Avast SafeZone is a web browser that executes using the ‘sandbox’ technology. With the help of this technology, you can keep both the personal data and computer securely rather than executing an antivirus application only. The applications that run in the sandbox have limited access to all the files and programs present within the computer, thus they cannot make any permanent alterations. This application gives an additional protective layer when you access banking or shopping websites. All the third-party extensions including the advertisements are blocked by this browser.

About Avast Secure Browser

The Avast Secure Browser is the newest web browser, that has inbuilt security and privacy features to keep you safe from online threats. Since this browser is an updated version of the Avast SafeZone Browser, thus you will get all the features from the old to the new application. Along with the features from the earlier version, you will get a unique feature ‘Security & Privacy Center’ within the Avast Secure Browser. This feature lets the user monitor and manage, his identity, online privacy, and personal data.

How to Get the Avast Secure Browser?

The Secure Browser software comes along with the bundle of the Avast Antivirus application. Therefore, when you download and install the Avast Antivirus application, then along with it the Secure Browser software is installed also.

How to open Avast Secure Browser?

You can launch the Avast Secure Browser in multiple ways. Here are steps on how can you do it.

First, on the desktop locate the ‘Avast Secure Browser’ shortcut and then double-click on it, to open the application.

Next, click on the ‘Windows’ logo, to launch the ‘Start’ menu. After that, locate the ‘Avast Secure Browser’ and click on it. As soon as you click on it, then a new window having the name of this application will come up.

The last way to open this application is to go to the taskbar and then click on the ‘Avast Secure Browser’ icon.

Uninstallation Procedure of the Avast Secure Browser

In order to remove the Avast Secure Browser application from the computer, follow the lines below.

First, with the administrative privileges log into the Windows Operating System. After that, check whether your machine is running any other security software or not.

Next, right-click on the Windows logo to open the ‘Options’ menu. Then, from that menu locate and choose the ‘Apps and Features’ option.

As soon as you click on that option, then a new ‘Settings’ window with the ‘Apps and Features’ option already chosen in the left pane will come up.

Now, inside that window, go to the right side and then check for the ‘Avast Secure Browser’ from the list of all the installed applications to this computer.

Once you have found out about the ‘Avast Secure Browser’ application, next, click on it. After that, tap on the ‘Uninstall’ button. If you get a prompt from the User Account Control, then click the ‘Yes’ button.

At this time, a new window ‘Avast Secure Browser Setup’ will come up, in it, put a checkmark on the option ‘Also delete your browsing data’ and then tap on the ‘Uninstall’ button.

This action will begin the uninstallation process of the application. Wait patiently for the removal process of ‘Avast Secure Browser’ to complete.

Once the removal process of this software is complete, next, click on the ‘OK, Sure’ button.

Using the Removal Tool Uninstall the Avast Secure Browser

If the normal uninstallation process does not let you delete the Avast Secure Browser application from the computer, then you can use a dedicated removal tool to get rid of this software. To do that follow the steps below.