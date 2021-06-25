Browsing is an integral part of our daily lives, be it for research purposes, entertainment, or managing day-to-day tasks. With the increased use of the internet, security and privacy vulnerabilities are at an all-time high. No matter, how hard you try by updating your system, software, and connection, there is always a risk of being a victim of malware, viruses, and Trojans.

However, protecting yourself from potential threats is only possible, if you adopt safe browsing practices in 2021. There are plenty of ways to stay protected while browsing – you can do it even if you are not tech-savvy. For Spectrum Internet users, their internet connection comes with a built-in security suite. It also has an Anti Bot scanner that you can run periodically to get rid of any potential viruses or bots. Let’s take a look at some of the ways.

Update Everything

No matter, what operating system you are using, updates are rolled out now and then. Especially, if you are using Windows 10, chances are that you have not updated your system, even after getting notifications several times. Just make sure to update your Windows to ensure the maximum security of your computer.

If you have updated your operating system, you have successfully completed the first step. Now it is time to update your browser as well whether you are using Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Opera. Do not forget to update the plugins and extensions from time to time.

Make Necessary Settings in Your Web Browser

Most web browsers allow you to customize settings according to your requirements and user preferences. Especially, when it comes to security, you can adjust the settings from high to low. If you have set the settings to high, your access to online content might be limited, but it would ensure the best security and protection from any potential malicious attack and content.

The majority of web browsers issue warnings when they find you are visiting a dangerous or malicious website. Make sure to pay heed to these warnings and pay attention to them. If you want to protect yourself from identity theft, malware or phishing, don’t ignore these warning signs in any case.

Install Antivirus Software

You never know whether the file is infected or email attachment is safe to download. Most of the browsers and email platforms usually warn you before you download any attachment. Some of them even scan for viruses to help you stay on the safe side. However, to protect yourself from further risks and discrepancies, make sure you install well-trusted antivirus software.

The software will notify you about any potential threats, bugs, worms, and malware present on your computer. Antivirus software will also clean your computer from time to time to keep your system safe and clean.

Access Websites with HTTPS Instead of HTTP

The “s” in HTTPS stands for secure which means that the website is using SSL encryption. Whenever you click on a link or access a website, make sure to check for a green-colored HTTPS or a padlock icon that appears on your browser’s address bar. If the website is missing HTTPS, just exit it before you get yourself in trouble or be super careful with ads and links you click on.

Use Different Passwords and Never Reuse

Using the same password for every website would make it easier for hackers to gain access to your sensitive information. Use strong passwords that contain upper and lower cases along with numbers, and special characters. Moreover, change your password frequently to be on the safe side.

Conclusion

In the world of the internet, security and privacy are the biggest concerns. If you want to stay on the safe side and ensure safe browsing practices, make sure to opt for reliable internet service providers such as Spectrum, Cox, Mediacom, AT&T, and Frontier. These ISPs provide essential security measures to keep you protected.