Suppose, you have plugged your headphones into the computer to enjoy music or any movie, but no sound is coming through the headphones. Being curious, you run the Windows Audio Troubleshooter and the result is the Audio Service is not Running in Windows 10. It’s actually a message that pops up on the screen when the troubleshooting is complete.

It’s quite an annoying problem, right? So, you are now very much eager to know the resolving procedure for the faulty audio service. But, before that, you must know the reasons why the audio service is not working properly — Outdated Windows, audio drivers, unexpected audio service turned off and more. The resolving procedures are given below:

Reboot the System Audio Service

The Device Management will let you gain full access to all the internal functions of Windows 10. As you find all the lists of functions that are being processed, search for the Windows Audio. Now, right-click and hit on restart. After a few seconds, again right-click to open the properties of the audio function. Set the start-up type to the automatic. Now, play any media file to check if the audio service is not running Windows 10 issue persists or not. Investigate all the System Audio Components

There are three main audio components that are the backbone of the Windows 10 audio service- RPC Endpoint Mapper, Remote Procedure Call and DCOM Server Process Launcher. You have to find these three components in the Device Manager and set their start-up mode to automatic. Execute an Administrator Command

As there are terminals in Macintosh and Linux, Windows 10 also has its own platform to execute commands, through the Command Prompt. You have to execute the command to eliminate the audio service that is not running Windows 10. net localgroup Administrators /add networkservice When the command is completed successfully, close the Command Prompt window and reboot your computer. The Replacement of the Audio Drivers

As you already know that the outdated audio drivers can be one of the reasons the audio service is not running Windows 10. First, you need to look for the default audio drivers. Access the Advanced System Settings in the Control Panel. From the hardware tab, click on Device Installation Settings. If any sound adapters are disabled automatically, then enable them. If the issue is still there, visit your computer manufacturer website and download the respective audio drivers. Make sure that you download those setup files that are compatible with your OS. After installing them hopefully, the issue will not persist again. Perform a System Restore

You might have downloaded any application on your computer recently. And, since then, the audio service is not running Windows 10. The easiest way to resolve the situation is to uninstall the recently downloaded application. But, sometimes this process won’t work as you expect. That is why the system restoration process comes into the picture. From the Cortana search bar, find out the System restore point and initiate the procedure. After that, follow all the given instructions on the computer screen and carry out the process, successfully. Clear up the Registry Cache Files

The cache or the residual files can easily block the transfer of sound frequency from the system to your portable audio device. With the help of a third-party cache cleaning application, clear up all the cache files that are present on your computer. This might help you in resolving the situation when the audio service is not running Windows 10. Resolve Issues with the Headphones/Headsets

Is your pair of headphones or headsets working perfectly? You need to investigate this matter when none of the above solutions works. Try to pair with other devices and check whether you can hear through the headphones or headsets or not. If not, then it’s time to visit the authorized service centre.

Check the Headphones/Headset Compatibility

Before purchasing a headphone or a headset, you need to check a few aspects. The first one is about the audio slot. Nowadays, most audio slots in mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops are 3.5 mm. So, you need to check whether or not you have a 3.5mm audio jack.

Now, coming to the sound card and OS compatibility. All the detailed information is written at the backside of the headphone or the headset box. Go through them carefully and match them with the system configuration. If any driver discs come along with the headphones or headsets, don’t forget to install it on your computer before using the device.

Repairs and Replacements

Sometimes your headphones or headsets are just working fine after connecting with another device. On the other hand, if it is a serious issue and you need to take care of it. A few experts believe that when this kind of issue like the audio service is not running Windows 10 occurs, the motherboard is most likely responsible for it. Then, seek help from a technician and ask them to resolve the matter.