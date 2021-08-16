Credit: Canva Studio via Pexels

More users of computers and devices are upgrading their default cybersecurity software to antimalware technology in order to protect themselves from different types of malicious software. As you probably know, malware is any kind of software that seeks to harm your computer or network. Everything from computer viruses and worms to adware and ransomware is malware.

Here are some types of people who download advanced antivirus software that employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop a powerful antimalware shield around your computer, device, and network.

Anyone who values performance

Computers and devices don’t always slow down or crash because of aging hardware. Sometimes, malware is the problem. Here are some threats that can affect your system’s performance:

Computer viruses

Computer worms

Adware

Spyware

Bots

Malicious cryptominers

Rootkits

Keylogger

Anyone who values privacy

Malware like adware, spyware, keyloggers, and stalkerware specialize in privacy-invasion. They hide silently in your system and transmit confidential data to others. For example, adware may send your browsing activity to marketers. Likewise, a keylogger will record your keystrokes, including the content of your private emails, for a threat actor. Here are some symptoms of a privacy-invading malware infection:

Slow computer or device performance

Slow Internet

Frequent pop-up ads

Web browser hijacked

Private data leaked

Webcam, device cam, or microphone activating without reason

Anyone who values financial security

Some malware breaches financial security. For example, ransomware locks your computer or network of computers and threatens to corrupt your data unless you send a ransom. Similarly, a keylogger or spyware helps a cybercriminal gain steal the user names and passwords of your bank account or your credit card number and credit card security code.

Some Trojan horse malware can also threaten your financial security. For example, a Trojan banker exists to steal your account information. Meanwhile, a ransom Trojan drops ransomware on your computer.

Anyone who uses the Internet

The Internet is full of security and privacy threats. There are several steps you can take to protect yourself. It would help if you used an excellent VPN (Virtual Private Network) service and a firewall to protect your network, for starters. Additionally, you must recognize phishing scams, learn to spot fraudulent websites and be careful about interacting with suspicious messages, attachments, and links.

Even with all these precautions, you can still get malware. For example, clickjacking malware can trick even the most seasoned computer users into downloading malware by disguising actionable content on websites with a hidden download layer. A proactive malware solution is often your last and most important line of defense.

Anyone who downloads software

People who like to download new programs for their computers or apps for their mobile devices need antimalware software. Sometimes, cybercriminals create Trojans by hiding dangerous malware in authentic-looking apps. And even though you should always download from official platforms, even they’re not immune to malware.

Researchers find the official Google Play Store to be the primary distribution vector of malware . Apple’s official App Store isn’t far behind, with many multi-million-dollar scams operating in plain sight. And not too long ago, Apple mentioned in an email that the XcodeGhost malware infected 128 million consumers.

Anyone who values computer security, privacy, and performance, or uses the Internet or downloads programs needs antimalware software. So really, just about everyone needs antimalware technology.