Anime has always been a great web series attraction. People from almost every age group is a fan of anime web series. KissAnime is an online video streaming platform that believes in providing the best online anime web series, movies, cartoons and many more.

KissAnime holds the capacity of an enormous collection of anime web series and movies almost from every genre. But why people are asking for Kissanime alternatives?

Let us found the reason in the next section.

Why KissAnime Alternatives?

Though KissAnime is on the favorite list for a very long period of time, it has been evident that over the past few years, the website is becoming more and more unstable.

Moreover, the servers of KissAnime also went down a few times. This happened because the KissAnime website encountered many glitches.

But still, the website is one of kind and holds a separate fan base. There are several reasons because of which KissAnime got famous, let us take a look at two such reasons.

The first reason is that the website holds a huge library of English dubbed anime video content. Moreover, KissAnime allows you to watch every video on full HD quality.

Another reason for KissAnime fame is because of the fact that the website is absolutely free. That means you can your favorite anime shows on this website for free. Another most impressive thing about this website is that you can also download your favorite shows even in different qualities.

Advantages of Watching anime video contents on Kissanime

Just as mentioned earlier, KissAnime is a very popular website among many anime fans from all over the world. If we take a look at the advantageous points of using KissAnime then there are many.

Among them let us take a look at three such advantageous points of using KissAnime.

The first and foremost point is that KissAnime is a completely free website You don’t even have to register or login before you start watching your favorite show.

The second best thing about Kiss Anime is its compact and swift user interface. The easy to go interface allows the user to watch online anime shows at high quality.

Now from a user point of view, this is the most advantageous point. Apart from holding a huge library of animes from every genre, KissAnime also allows its users to download full-length web series and movies in HD quality.

How to download full-length Anime shows from KissAnime?

If you are a hardcore anime show fan then KissAnime is a must for you. KissAnime allows its users to download full-length anime shows, therefore this can be really useful feature for any anime fan.

Downloading your favorite shows from KissAnime is very easy and fast. Below we are mentioning some steps by which you can easily download any video content from KissAnime.

First, you need to open the KissAnime website on your browser.

Once you are inside the website, search for your favorite anime show. You can also search for your favorite show by typing the name in the search box.

Now select the episode you want to watch or download.

Before you start watching, a dialogue box will appear on your screen where you will have to check the captcha box to prove you are a human.

After you are done with this your video will start to play.

On this page itself, scroll download to the bottom of the page until you find an option saying “Mobile/Download”.

Click on that option. Here you will be asked to choose your desired video quality and choose the location where you wish to download the file.

That’s it! Your video will automatically start downloading on your device. If your internet connection is strong then your file will be downloaded in no time.

Another thing about the KIssAnime that attracts more users is its safe and secure online streaming environment. The KissAnime is completely free from any kind of virus and malware. Thus giving you the safest and secure platform to watch your favorite anime shows for free.

Note: No matter how safe any website is, for your own safety you should always use a VPN while accessing these websites. It is always better to be precautious as you never know what can happen to your streaming device.

Now many users ask questions about the legality of KissAnime. On that note, you should know that websites like this come with a lot of loopholes. But that does not make them illegal or inaccessible. No, KissAnime is just redistributing all the anime content to reach out to more people.

But on the other hand, you cannot say that KissAnime is a completely legal website. But still, KissAnime has written its name in the book of the best online anime streaming website.

KissAnime Alternatives: Sites like KissAnime Website

So now you why people over the internet are constantly asking for KissAnime alternatives. Therefore, if you are also among those people then you come to the right place.

Here in this section, we will be listing down some of the best KissAnime alternatives that work perfectly fine on any device say smartphone or tablet or PC.

Anime Planet

When people talk about an alternative to KissAnime the first website that comes in everyone’s mouth is Anime-Planet. There are quite a few reasons to justify the above statement. The foremost is Anime-Planet has a library that holds a huge collection of over 4,5000 legal anime web series and movies.

Due to this reason, Anime-Planet ranks among the best online anime shows streaming websites. And be considered as a great alternative to KissAnime. Since its first release in 2001, Anime-Planet has been the favorite place to watch online anime web series for both anime and manga lovers.

Apart from all these, the user interface of Anime-Planet has turned many heads in the world of anime lovers. Now talking about the user interface, the home page of the Anime-Planet is well organized and evenly categorized.

The library consists of a huge collection of HD-quality anime shows that include both anime web series and movies.

Crunchyroll

Another heavy competitor in the list of the alternatives of KissAnime is Crunchyroll. The website is very much popular among the fanbase of anime, manga and even dorama. First released in the year 2006, Crunchyroll got too famous ever since.

With a huge collection of more than 900 series and over more than 25000 episodes in recent times Crunchyroll is considered as the most used online anime series streaming website. Therefore, the fact can be concluded that Crunchyroll is a great alternative to KissAnime.

Anime Lab

Just like KissAnime, Anime Lab is also a completely free website for online streaming of your favorite anime shows. The only aim of Anime Lab is to bring the best anime shows on your smartphone or PC.

The website has a huge inventory of the best anime shows in the whole world. Therefore, when you access this website, you get to choose from a huge platter of anime shows. The only limitation of Anime Lab is that the website is mainly for people residing in New Zealand and Australia.

Therefore, if you are residing in any of these two places, then Anime Lab is the best alternative to KissAnime for you to watch your favorite shows at absolutely free of cost. But for the people residing outside of New Zealand and Australia, you can also visit this website by using a VPN service.

Chia-Anime

Another popular website in the alternatives to KissAnime is Chia-Anime. Just like KissAnime, here also you can watch and download all of your favorite anime shows for free. No matter what language you speak or understand, you can easily watch anime episodes in any language.

This is because you get an option to add subtitles on every video you watch. Another impressive thing about Chia-Anime is that all the episodes of each series are available in HD quality. Therefore, making you show experience more entertaining.

Anime Freak

Well, Anime Freak is a kind of online streaming website that claims that it has the highest database that is contained with millions of episodes of different anime web series. The library has consisted of anime video content from almost every genre like romance, humor, comedy, and horror too.

Anime freak has a different fanbase. Not only anime lovers but manga lovers also recommend this website for the online streaming of famous anime content. That is why Anime Freak is on one of the top positions in the list of best alternatives to KissAnime.

Conclusion

If the question is which is the best online anime content streaming website. Then there is no doubt that every time the answer will be Kiss Anime. The platform itself is the best place you can ask for watching popular anime moves and web series.

But as Kiss Anime is facing a hard time recently, therefore people are asking for alternative websites where they can easily and securely watch their favorite anime shows, just like in KissAnime.

In the above section, we have listed down some of the KissAnime alternatives anyone can ask for. So visit any one of the above websites and enjoy your free time.