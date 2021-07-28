Have you ever thought about converting your home to solar power? If so, you’ve probably done extensive research about how to find the best solar panel installation company, how much energy you need to produce to power your home, and what types of solar components are the best-rated.

But do you know about all the benefits of solar panels? Do you know how they can save you money while simultaneously protecting the environment?

If you don’t know (or need a reminder), we’re here for you. Keep reading to learn about five of the most impressive benefits of installing solar panels for your home.

1.Attractive Tax Credits

First, lets’ talk about the tax benefits of solar panels. Did you know you can get a sizable tax credit for updating your home to use renewable green energy?

As of right now, the federal government awards homeowners who convert to solar energy with a 26% tax credit. By claiming your solar costs on your taxes, you can reclaim 26% of your installation expenses. This figure does not have a maximum amount.

2.Lower Energy Costs

One of the best reasons to install solar panels is to save money on your monthly energy costs. The average American pays $115 for electricity each month. That’s $1,380 each year.

Imagine eliminating this bill altogether. On top of what you get back on your taxes, these yearly savings will help you recoup your expenses in no time. Then, you’ll be able to put that money in savings each month.

3.Sustainable Energy

One of the most important benefits of solar panels for home installment is what they do for the environment. Solar panels provide a form of clean, renewable energy.

Our current, primary means of producing energy is through the burning of fossil fuels, which is not sustainable. Our resources for coal, oil, and gas are limited. They’re also terrible for the environment.

By converting your home to solar energy, you can be part of the solution, rather than part of the problem. Check out https://blueravensolar.com/texas/plano/ advice about installing solar panels for your home.

4.Increased Home Value

While converting your home isn’t all about the money, it’s impossible to ignore all of the financial benefits of solar panels. For example, installing solar panels for your home will increase its value.

When it comes time to sell your house, you can recoup even more of your expenses. If you don’t plan on selling your home, you could also refinance and use the positive equity for more renovations, debt consolidation, and more.

5. Off-Grid Capabilities

Finally, using solar energy to power your home means you’ll no longer be connected or reliant upon the energy grid. If you live in town, you won’t have to worry about power outages, scheduled blackouts for construction, etc.

If you plan to build a home in a more remote area, using solar panels will be far easier and less expensive than having county power extended to your location.

Are You Ready to Experience the Benefits of Solar Panels?

Clearly, there are many reasons to install solar panels. Which benefits of solar panels are you most looking forward to? Are you excited about saving money, getting off the grid, or protecting the environment?

For more home renovation advice, lifestyle tips, or homeownership insight, stick around. Our blog is full of informative content created to help people like you make good decisions and live happier lives.