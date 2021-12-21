With the advancement in technology, massive updates and upgrades followed through. The modern-day laptops from Toshiba are the product of revolutionary upgrades. But, unfortunately, even the laptops are free from errors. One of the most common glitches is Toshiba laptop black screen.

The black screen can occur for obvious reasons – Several issues within the OS, the corrupted file system, issues with the graphics card, outdated graphic drivers, overheating, and many more. So, you need to get over these issues to bring the laptop to its original working condition.

The Most Effective Methods

Here are the methods to fix the Toshiba laptop black screen that are software-related. In some cases, if they are related to the hardware, you must not tweak them all by yourself, rather seek professional help. So, let’s begin.

Method 1: Initiate the Force Restart

Normally you can restart your system with the help of the Windows Logo button. But, this has less chance to fix the issue. Whereas, the force restart process might have the edge over the previous process. Remove all the attached cables from the device. After that, open up the battery. Keep the device and its accessories separate for a couple of minutes. Re-attach them to their desired place and boot up the laptop.

Method 2: The Functional Reset Process

Surely, there are one or two function keys present on the keyboard. So, initiating the functional reset process might resolve the Toshiba laptop black screen. Let’s try it once. Turn off the laptop. After a minute or two, press and hold the power button, fn (function) key and F5 key simultaneously for 1 minute. When the system boots up, check whether the black screen appears or not. Hopefully, this method will work.

Method 3: Check for Malicious Files

Your Toshiba laptop black screen is still there, you have to make sure that the laptop is free from malware. Generally, malware is the only thing that creates issues within any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Therefore, you have to take out the internal HDD or SSD somehow. Now, put it in a SATA Casing and connect to another computer. Make sure that the other computer has a good security application installed. Run a scan and wait. If any malware is detected, then delete it and eject the casing. Carefully re-setup the storage device back to your computer and boot the device.

Method 4: Get the New Graphics Driver

When Toshiba laptop black screen occurs, it might be due to the outdated graphics driver. So, the solution is easy, and you have to update it to the latest version. Navigate to the Device Manager, right-click on the graphics driver adapter and update. The download and installation of the necessary files will take a few minutes and wait until complete. After that, you can reboot the system to save the changes.

Method 5: Initiate Safe Mode

Toshiba laptop black screen is taking place in the normal mode. How about trying out the Safe mode? Maybe it can work. Restart the computer and keep on pressing the F8 key. After that, choose Enable Safe from the start-up settings. Press Enter to activate the Safe mode. If it works, then your laptop is facing some critical issues that you need to take care of.

Method 6: Format the Laptop

When none of the above processes works, then you can format and restore the OS. Prepare a bootable storage device first. After that, insert the device into your computer and restart. Windows will automatically load files. Follow the on-screen instructions and format the system drive. In addition to that, select it to proceed further to install the new OS.

Method 7: Replace the Internal Storage

The HDD or SSD that is holding the system software can be faulty. This is why a Toshiba laptop black screen is occurring. So, you need to replace the storage drive with a new one. If the Toshiba laptop has an SSD, it is good. Other than that, always opt for a new SSD. Solid State Drives are much faster and more reliable than that HDD. In addition to that, installing any application along with the OS will be quicker.

Did you Experience Data Loss?

In case you experience data loss, then don’t panic. There are several effective ways to recover the lost data. Make sure that somehow, you must not format the drive. Get a good data recovery application. Always opt for the premium version to get all the exclusive features of the application. No matter what data recovery application you choose, you will be able to retrieve up to 80% of your lost data, not more than that.