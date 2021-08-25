Playing high-end intensive games on your computer will always need a graphics card. Most gamers recommend Nvidia graphics cards and GPUs for super fast and smooth gaming graphics. Recently, launched games are performing excellently on two Nvidia graphics cards — Nvidia GTX 1660 TI and the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super. So, let’s come to the discussion of 1660 ti vs 1660 super.

It seems that you love playing games on the PC and are confused about these two graphics cards. It’s the Nvidia 1660 TI vs 1660 Super. Which one is better? Surely, you will come to know about that.

But, if you see that 1660 TI’s a particular feature is gaining a massive edge over 1660 Super, never fall for it. Go through all the points carefully and then come to a decision.

The Comparison of Price

Of course, money matters. It is obvious that you are paying a lump sum amount of money for graphics and expect something. Comparing 1660 TI vs 1660 Super, you have to go through the three variants of each card. Each variant of 1660 TI and Super are not much different in price, around $5 to $10, according to the online shopping site analysis. If necessary, you can check other online shopping sites for more information.

1660 TI vs 1660 Super: Technical Specifications

Before choosing the best graphics card between these two graphics cards, you must know the technical specifications. They are here as follows:

The Thermal Design Power

Thermal power is the most amount of cooling that a graphics card needs. Less amount of Thermal Power means good energy consumption. While playing a game, a graphics card performs at its peak. So, usually, it gets heated up and must be cooled down to maintain the peak performance. 1660 Super provides 125 Watts of thermal power. Compared to that, the 1660 TI delivers 120 Watts of Thermal Power. So, visually, you can easily say that the 1660 TI is slightly better than the 1660 Super.

Counting the Transistors

Both graphics cards have 6600 million transistors. This means the head-to-head comparison between 1660 TI vs 1660 Super is tied. You must know that if a graphics card or a processor has a greater number of transistors, then it will be more powerful than ever.

The Size of Semiconductor Components

In order to run a graphics card or a processor, semiconductor components are necessary. These semiconductor materials work together with the transistors and chipsets. Similar to the transistors, the comparison of 1660 TI vs 1660 Super is also tied regarding the count of semiconductor materials. 1660 TI and 1660 Super have 12 nm semiconductor sizes. Therefore, the performance of both graphics cards is the same.

The Peripheral Component Version

The peripheral Component Interconnect Express version (PCIe). It is the standard protocol for various interlinking components like SSD, HDD, motherboard and others to the graphics card. A new version of the graphics card will deliver more linking speed and better performance. Comparing 1660 TI vs 1660 Super, both have the 3rd generation of PCIe. It means that the performance will be the same.

International Warranty

As per Nvidia, there is no such comparison of 1660 TI vs 1660 Super graphics card regarding the warranty. Both these devices come with a 1-year international warranty. If you face any issues with these two graphics cards, the servicing will be free of cost. Other than that, you have to pay for the repair once the device exceeds 1 year.

The Performance Comparison of 1660 TI vs 1660 Super

Greater performance of a graphics card will help you to play a game in a better way. In addition to that, you can also watch high-definition videos without any lags. Let’s tear down the aspects of performance and compare 1660 TI and Super.

The Clock Rate of GPU

The Graphical Processing Unit (GPU) must have a higher clock rate. More clock rates will deliver better performance. The clock rate of 1660 Super has 1530 MHz. Whereas, 1660 TI has 1500 MHz. In this clock rate battle, the 1660 Super easily gains the upper hand.

The Rate of Pixels

Delivering fantastic graphics is one of the utmost duties of a graphics card. So, the 1660 Super’s pixel rate per second is 85.68. Compared to that, the 1660 TI’s pixel rate per second is 84.96, which is less.

The Performance of Teraflops (GPU)

The raw processing power of the Graphical Processing Unit is measured in Teraflops. The Teraflop unit is generally called the Floating-point performance of the graphics card. In addition to that, the Floating-point always occurs at the top of the decimal number system.

The floating-point performance of 1660 Super is 5.03. Whereas, 5.44 is the GPU floating-point performance of 1660 TI. Nvidia GTX 1660 TI beats 1660 Super in the GPU performance in Teraflops by a good margin.

The Memory Speed of GPU

In order to determine the memory bandwidth, the memory clock rate of the GPU is important. 1660 Super delivers 1750 MHz, and 1660 TI delivers 1500 MHz. Easily, you can understand that the 1660 Super again beats 1660 TI by a wide margin in terms of the GPU clock rate.

Other Comparisons

Apart from playing games, watching your favourite movies and TV shows is obvious. What if the quality can exceed beyond normal high definition? So, let’s compare. The 1660 Super’s 1080 full HD frame rate is 91.0. 1660 TI’s 96.3. The average 1440 pixel’s performance of 1660 Super and TI is 67.2 and 71.1 frames per second. Lastly, for 4K ultra-high-definition, the average performance of the frame rate of 1660 Super and 1660 TI is 40.3 and 42.5.

Finally…

Both these graphics cards have the power to perform well enough. So, what have you decided – 1660 TI vs 1660 Super? Of course, you are not willing to take both of them, right? Let’s leave the decision to you. Go through all the above sections and decide for yourself.