One of the most heated topics in the case of graphics cards is the comparison among Nvidia gtx 970 vs 1060. GTX 970 has been on the market for a long time and has been making a great impact. However, GTX 1060 has come in the light recently. Due to that, it’s gained some great popularity.

So, if you want details on both the graphics card gtx 970 vs gtx 1060, then go through the rest of the categories below!

Specification Comparison Between GTX 970 vs 1060

In this section, you’ll get a comparison between GTX 1060 vs 970.



GTX 970 GTX 1060 Graphics Coprocessor: Nvidia Graphics Coprocessor: gddr5 Memory Bus Width: 256 bits Memory Bus Width: 192 bits Graphics Ram Type: GDDR5 Graphics Ram Type: GDDR5 Built-In Media: NA Built-In Media: Applicable Graphics Card Ram: 4Gb Graphics Card Ram: 6 GB Dimensions: 10.5 x 2 x 4.4 inches Dimensions: 10.9 x 5.5 x 1.5 Inches Graphics Interface: PCI-E Memory Clock Speed: 8,100 Mhz Memory Clock Speed: 7,010 MHz -

Price Comparison Between GTX 970 vs 1060

The price of a Graphics card gtx 1060 vs 970 can switch due to many factors. This happens due to seasonal discounts or new releases of cards or clearing out overloaded stock. The change happens quite often and there are other factors that trigger this fluctuation in prices. This is why it is essential for industries to refer to the price chart of gtx 1060 vs gtx 970. Based on this chart of 970 vs 1060 6GB, you can figure out what you are dealing with and how much you’re dealing with.

According to the Price Chart for GTX 970…

Based on what the chart says, the Nvidia Graphics card GTX 970 is available between the price range of $250 and $350. However, there’s been an upward trend going at the rate of $300.

In case you’re looking for 4Gb, you may want to consider paying $300.

This only implies that no matter how long it’s been since its release, GTX 970 holds value and it’s not likely to go down anytime soon. Unless GTX 1070 steals the showbiz.

According to the Price Chart for GTX 1060…

On the other hand, the price chart for GTX 1060 shows a steady move. The price range has been fluctuating among the range of $260 and $300. This price range is for the model which provides 6GB with DDR5 as the Ram type. The model has 3GB is trending at $200.

Based on the chart, it implies that the price range for GTX 1060 is more affordable than GTX 970. Also, that is considering the fact that it has more memory space to offer (6-4GB) compared to GTX 970.

Benchmark Comparison Between GTX 970 vs GTX 1060

The next factor which is helpful in gaining a bit more knowledge is the benchmark performance of the two Graphics cards. So let’s deal with a benchmark comparison for the two graphics cards.

Benchmark Performance for GTX 970

To analyze and test the usefulness of the card, it’s been tested with games and here’s what you’re looking at:

Ghost Recon [Video Game]

Released in the year 2017, Ghost Recon is a game with great graphics as the game has a vast environment view. Upon testing GTX 970 on it, it was found out that it ran smoothly at 1920×1080. However, here’s what the analysis shows:



Resolution 1280 x 720p Resolution 1920 x 1080p Resolution 2048 x 1080p Resolution 3840 x 2160p Low Preset: 140 Frames per second Low Preset: 94.3 Frames per second Low Preset: 43.8 frames per second The preset is very high in this case hence it produces 23.4 Frames per second Medium Preset (anti-aliasing): 121.2 Frames per second Medium Preset (anti-aliasing): 73.6 Frames per second Medium Preset (Anti-aliasing): 35.1 Frames per second However, the performance is relatively good. But with the increased resolution, the performance did not do so well High Preset (anisotropic filtering 4x): 105.2 Frames per second High Preset (anisotropic filtering 4x): 58.5 Frames per second High Preset (4x Anisotropic filter): 31 frames per second -

Benchmark Performance For GTX 1060

Now to test the performance of the GTX 1060 graphics card, the same is done:

Ghost Recon [Video Game]

Upon switching to the GTX 1060 graphics card and playing Ghost Recon, the following stats were recorded:



Resolution 1920 x 1080p Resolution 2048 x 1080p Resolution 3840 x 2160p Preset (High) with anisotropic filter (4x): 78.8 Frames per second Preset (High) with anisotropic filter (4x): 32.8 Frames per second Preset (Very High) with anisotropic filter (8x): 26.8 Frames per second

Based on the above stats, the performance of GTX 1060 is much smoother at 1080p than it was for GTX 970. You may notice that a lot of frames in GTX 970 are being added with the setting being high on 1080p. But for GTX 1060 the frames are much more than that of GTX 970.

The Final Verdict; Which is Better – GTX 970 vs 1060?

Based on all the stats and performance recorded, along with the price chart review, it is needless to say the GTX 1060 satisfies all. 1060 is much faster in speed performance compared to 970 based on the game tests mentioned previously.

This is because it offers memory space much higher than GTX 970. It is cheaper according to the price chart and it is a newly released model.

However, 970 has its own values as well. So if you already have the GTX 970 graphics card then you may need to consider boosting it instead of going for the newly released model. Boosting it would require you to make an upgrade. And the cost for the up-gradation would cost you around $50 up to $120 which is not worth it.