Avast Antivirus shields the system from harmful files that have the potential to destroy it. But based on reports, it appears as though even the anti-virus itself causes trouble and avast won’t load. Users reported that the antivirus is not working or avast won’t open. What can be done at such times when the system’s integrity solely depends on Antivirus and avast won’t open windows 10?

Well here’s how you can resolve it and make Avast antivirus work again if avast will not open. Go through the rest below!

Why is Avast Antivirus not Working?

As much as help it does to keep the system together by defending it from harmful files, it has vulnerabilities too, just like any other application. There could be several internal underlying reasons that could trigger the application program to stop working at all. Here are a few reasons on avast windows 10 issues listed below on why avast won’t start or avast not working windows 10:

1. Improper Installation

If Avast antivirus did not get installed properly then it is likely to face this issue or avast blocking internet windows 10. The program will fail to work as a whole if some files are missing from it or if some of them are corrupted.

2. The Main Service is Unserviceable

Avast applications may fail to open or to work even if the services of it are not functional. This, again, could be due to improper configuration. Or that the executable file that runs the services, is corrupted.

Simple Fixes for Avast Antivirus Issue: Avast Problems

Now that you have an idea of what could possibly be the reason for the avast not loading, try these easy fixes on avast problems to make it work perfectly again!

1. Repair the Application

If you come to find that the avast antivirus not opening while trying to open it, try repairing the application using these steps:

Go to the “Start” menu and type “Control Panel” in the search box. Then click on the result.

Once you’re in “Control Panel”, go to the option called “View” and then choose the display as by “Category”. Now, further, go to the option called “Programs” or “Programs & Features” and then select the option called “Uninstall a program”.

Among the list of programs, locate and select “Avast”. Then right-click on it and select the option called “Uninstall”.

Now, in the following box, you’ll get an uninstall wizard that should come with three options such as Uninstall, Modify and Repair. Select “Repair” from those options and then proceed by clicking on “Next”. Once the repairing process is over successfully, click on the option called “Finish” and exit.

Then open the Avast anti-virus program and check if you are able to open it and perform functions in it or not.

2. Reset Avast Services

If Avast services are unable to work, then you can try restarting the services of the application program. By doing this, you’d be starting the services with default configurations. So, if any changes made mistakenly, it would be set to default. Here’s how to reset services:

STEP 1

Open the “Run” box using the “R” and “Windows” key. Then, type “Services.msc” in the blank field. Hit the “Enter” key after that.

Now in the following window of “Services”. Locate the service called “Avast Antivirus”. Then, right-click on it and choose the option called “Properties”. After that, you need to check the status of service that whether it is kept on started or if it is kept on stop.

If the service is running, then switch to “Stop” fro “Start”. Keep in mind that before you can proceed to another step, make sure that you’ve automatic as the startup type. Then exit the box while setting the status back on start.

STEP 2

Once you’ve done the previous step, you’d get an error message on the screen. Now once again, open the Properties of Avast program and then go to the tab called “Log On”. From there, select the option called “Browse”.

After that, enter the name of the account in the field named “Object name”. Then click on the option called “Check Names”.Then, finally, click on the option called “OK”.

Now open the Avast Antivirus program and check if you face the same issue again or not.

3. Reinstall Avast Antivirus

If the Avast application program was not installed correctly, then it is needless to say that the application will not work or open. In that case, reinstalling the program would be the best fit option. Here’s how you can do that:

Go to the “Start” section, then search for “Programs & Features” from the search box. Then click on the result. From there, locate the program called “Avast”. Right-click on it and then select the option called “Uninstall”.

Once you’ve successfully uninstalled it, go to the official website of Avast and then download the latest version of Avast antivirus from its “Download” page.

Once it is downloaded, click on the setup file and continue with the installation process.

4. Make Action Center Recognize Avast Antivirus

Another reason why Avast does not open or fails to work is when the Action Center in the windows system does not recognize the application program. Here’s what you can do to resolve it:

Right-click on the “Start” option and then click on the option called “Command Prompt”. Make sure you enter the Command Prompt using administrative rights. Once you’re in Command Prompt, write the following command at the cursor:

“winmgmt/verifyrepository” then hit the Enter” button.

Now the following statements will tell whether there is any issue or not.

“WMI repository is consistent”. This implies that there is no issue. So, if you get this, write, “winmgmt/resetrepository”. Then hit the “Enter” key.

WMI repository is inconsistent”. This implies that there is some underlying problem that has been detected. So for that, write “winmgmt/salvagerepository”.After that “Enter” button.

Lastly, the “WMI repository has been salvaged” is when you know that the issue has been resolved. Nwoyoucan simply exits Command Prompt and restart the system.

5. Update The System

If you have a windows operating system that is an old version, then it could be the reason why Avast problems are arising to work on properly. Several application programs do not work if the system is not up to date. This is because the configurations are old. And you won’t face Avast Problems like avast not working after windows 10 update

In that case, update the system to its latest version. Go to “Start”, then search for “Settings “. Click on the result, and then from there, select the option called “Update & Security”.

Then go to “Windows Updates”. Check if there is any available update for the system. If not, the system is already up to date. If there, click on it and update the system.

6. Disable VPN/Firewall

Avast premier won’t open? VPN and firewall have protocols that may restrict some application or the very least, give trouble to some applications. You can try disabling it for a certain period of time.

Go to “Star” then search for “Firewall”. Then click on the result. After that, in firewall, click on the option called Turn Windows firewall On & Off”.

Then open Avast application and it should work fine.

7. Boot System

Here’s one last thing you can try doing. Try getting rid of unnecessary programs to run.

Go to “Start”, then search for “System Configuration”. Now hit the “Enter”. Then go to the tab called “Services”. From there, select the option called “Hide all Microsoft Services”. After that, choose the option called “Disable all”.

Now go to the tab called “Startup” and then choose the option called “Open Task Manager”.

Whatever items are in the Task Manager, select them one by one and then select the option called “Disable”. Now simply close the Task manager, and restart the system. Then, open Avast antivirus and you should not be facing any more issues further.

Now that you have a clear idea of how you can resolve Avast problems, go and get it resolved immediately!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Is Avast the worst antivirus?

The paid version works perfectly well when you go. But if you are free, your laptop or PC is going to be the worst. Your system will be hanging and slowing down.

Should I remove Avast?

The answer is no, according to safety experts.

Why is Avast not uninstalling?