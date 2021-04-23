The players of the Fallout 4 game have been witnessing a serious issue with the keyboard. When they are about to start and play the game, the keyboard controls fail to function. As per the analysis performed by the experts, not all people have gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, so they play the Fallout 4 game on your PC.

Several gamers have stated that the Fallout 4 keyboard not working is occurring because the players might have been using cheat codes. When people use cheat codes to avail unlimited ammo and high-power machine guns, there is a high chance that the issue with the keyboard might occur.

On the other hand, certain application overlaying in the game is also responsible for it. Therefore, knowing the effective troubleshooting process is mandatory to resolve the issue.

Reboot the Game

Hopefully, you are not using any type of cheat code to play the game as it’s unethical. Taking the application overlay into consideration, the process of restarting the game might resolve the Fallout 4 keyboard not working. On whatever mission you are in, save it and close the game. Refresh the Windows Explorer and start the game once again. Disconnect and Reconnect the Keyboard

When your computer’s keyboard malfunctions, you can witness the Fallout 4 keyboard not working. In such cases, disconnect the keyboard from the computer. Nowadays, most keyboards come with USB plugs, so it won’t be difficult to find out and unplug it. Restart your computer and re-plug the keyboard once again. Now, start playing the game and check whether the issue still persists or not. Up-to-date the Keyboard Driver

Every external input device of a computer attains compatibility with the help of the drivers. The drivers are the set of codes that builds up the communication bridge between the external input device and the system. When the keyboard driver gets outdated, the keyboard might not function properly. That is why you need to visit the computer manufacturer’s official website. Move on to the driver’s section and find out the keyboard driver, download and install it. To save the changes, restart the computer and hopefully, the Fallout 4 keyboard not working situation will get resolved. Stop the Application Priority Clash

When the background applications are running and the game tries to get the highest priority, then the clash takes place. As the level of priority changes rapidly amongst the applications, it becomes not at all possible for the system to run the parent program. This gradually affects the keyboard. The applications that gain the highest priority are security software, graphics card application, additional firewalls, Steam overlay, other overlay programs and more. You can get access to these programs with the help of the Task Manager. End the task of those applications one by one. If any warning message pops up, just ignore it. Delete the Preferences Files

Is there a problem with the preference files? Then, it can lead to the Fallout 4 keyboard not working. So, the better option is to remove the existing file and then let the game recreate a new one, close the game and open the system drive. In maximum cases, the system drive is the C drive. Now, open the Documents folder and there you will see the games sub-folder. In the sub-folder, the actual game folder is present, open it and search for the Fallout4Prefs. After finding it, delete the file and start playing the game once again. Turn off the Overwolf Overlay

The Overwolf is an application that helps in capturing the screenshot, streaming on social media platforms. These are the overlaying features that you can add to enjoy extra embedded features to the game and show it to all. But somehow, due to these features, the game can face Fallout 4 keyboard not working issue. The expert’s recommendation is to delete the overlay files. Get to the system tray and double-click to open the Overwolf. Navigate through the Library and then go to Games. From the list of games, find Fallout 4, click on it, and you will be able to see the overlay option. First, enable it and then disable it. Switch off Steam Overlay

You can easily play Fallout 4 on the Steam gaming platform. When the overlay features of Steam is enabled, the Fallout 4 keyboard not working issue can take place. So, the answer is very simple: just switch off the Steam overlay. Click on the Cortana search bar and type ‘Steam’. With the help of predictive text, the application icon will appear on the screen, click on it to open the application. When the Steam interface opens, go to the Properties window and you will find more than one tab in it. Access the General tab, untick the Steam Community in the game option. It is actually the Overlay option that you have to turn off.

Finally….

Experts who are very much specialized in playing games on PC, as well as gaming consoles, have a valuable suggestion for you. Whenever you play any games on your PC, it’s better to play them directly from the system. If you play the desired game via any gaming platform then there are high possibilities that issues can take place, especially the Fallout 4 keyboard not working.

For the PC version games, the gaming controls lie within the keyboard and mouse. So, make sure that these external input devices are working correctly. On the other hand, your system must be free from any type of cache and junk files.

Never download any game for free, from the internet, containing the patch files. These types of files are harmful to your system, as the freeware games are not registered. Usually, people activate the game with the help of the patch files that come along with the package. Purchasing the game with the official license key is a legitimate way of playing games on your computer.