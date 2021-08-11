There is a reason why the technology world offers us alternatives. This is because one software is always going to have different mechanisms, functions, and abilities. Windows Media Player is one such example you can consider. Windows operating system provides us with one built-in one.

But often, you may face trouble playing, or the interface is not that appealing. This is why you should take look at all the possible alternatives to the best video player for windows 7 or the best video player for windows 10. Read more to find out on the best video player for windows 10 64 bit!

Check the Following things Before Opting for the Best Video Player for Windows 10

Before you think of choosing the best video players, you need to check a few things and then get going. Here’s what you need to check:

The first thing to check is the system configuration and whether the software can work with it or not. Make sure that the video player is able to play all the possible formats of videos. Otherwise, the entire point of getting an alternative would be a waste of time. The interface of the software you’d be opting for should have an interface that is easy for anybody to use. A convenient option for rewinding or forwarding the video should be available. Also, keep in mind that the software should not be too big in size otherwise the system performance rate will degrade. As a result, you will not be able to watch anything without lag. The last thing to consider is the aspect ratio.

Now that you’ve checked all the things, go through the next section for alternate options.

List of 10 Alternative Media Player [Best Video Player for Windows 10 64 bit]

Go through the list of all the alternatives that you can choose if you’re looking for a video player:

1. VLC Media Player

You had already guessed that VLC would be one on the list, right? This is because VLC has grown to be a lot popular than it was before. And there is a good reason behind it. The VLC media player is a video player that has no compatibility issues. It can work on any device. Also, it is open-source software, which makes it a very flexible one.

And lastly, the software allows you to play videos of any format. You name it and it will play it for you. Here’s what you’ll get from VLC. And here’s the best thing. It will not charge you a dime to let you use all its features.

Supported Platforms: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Download: VLC Media Player

2. PotPlayer

Another good software would be PotPlayer, having similar features. You’d be able to play most of the video formats with ease. If you put a comparison between VLC and PotPlayer, then there is a minor difference even though both provide the same features. And that is PotPlayer’s ability to play more video formats than VLC.

The interface is appealing and will make you want to explore the software. Also, it supports 3D videos. You can play 3D videos using PotPlayer. And lastly, the Audio Performance of it is a standout.

But, there is one drawback of using the software, and that is its limitation with compatibility. It can only play in Windows 10.

Supported Platforms: Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Download: PotPlayer

3.KMPlayer

KMPlayer is an alternative video player, that you can consider using. The software provides the same features as any other software. You can play mostly all video formats in the software. Here’s one interesting thing about KMPlayer. And that is its in-built codec that can run on a Windows operating system. With its presence, data transmission happens at a much faster rate.

Also, if you’d like to add one extra to enhance its compatibility, you can do so. KMPlayer also allows you to make editions to subtitles in the software. That being said you can also make changes in the video such as remapping or repeating a part in the video.

Supported Platforms: Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Download: KMPlayer

4. Media Player Classic [Home Cinema Version]

Media Player Classic has been under development until it was canceled. But, then a version of it called Home Cinema has been out and gaining popularity in time

Ever since its release, developers, have made sure the software runs fast. One advantageous point of using Media Player Classic is that you can play it on old operating systems. However, the features of the software are not as loaded as other software. But, it does work for you. Also, you’d get the following things in the software:

The software has many video formats that it supports. In fact more than what VLC offers.

The software is generally fast in response.

Supports all the windows operating system versions lie Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8.1 and 10.

Supported Platforms: Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Download: Media Player Classic

5. GOM Player

GOM Player stands for Gretech Online Movie Player which comes free of cost. Like any other media player, it provides the same features of playing all formats fo videos like MP4, AVI, MKV, MOV, etc.

However, the software provides some great additional features like, it has a function called Media Player Capture. This can capture whatever video part is playing on the screen. Also, you can make changes in the appearance of the interface as you like. There is another feature where you can change the speed of the video according to your preference.

Supported Platforms: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Download: GOM Player

6. Kodi

Kodi had a previous name that is XBMC. It is a media player that you can use and customize it to your preferences as well. As of now, Kodi is considered to be one of the competitors among the list of media players. And this is because of the fact that it has a very large display.

Along with videos, you can play podcasts in Kodi. Apart from that, there is no compatibility issue as Kodi can perform on any device without problems. Also, the graphical interface is appealing too so you’d not get bored exploring the application.

Supported Platforms: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Download: Kodi

7. 5KPlayer

5K Player is a bit different than other video playing software. This is because 5K Player has some features like it lets you download youtube videos, streaming videos and much more.

Using its library feature, you can access many audios and videos by creating a collection list for the favorite ones you like. Also, you can use another feature called Airplay.

The interface is eye-catchy and the options are very neatly organized for easy access. You’d get the software free of cost but there is one minor problem that may annoy you. And that is ads.

Supported Platforms: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Download: 5KPlayer

8. ACG Player

ACG Player is available in Microsoft Store you can download it for free from there. The features have the same ability as other video players. However, here also you’d get troublesome experience and that is ads popping up randomly.

ACG also has a lite version that is available in the Micorosft play store. The lite version is called as Ax-Lite. Which is faster than the original version.

Supported Platforms: Windows 10

Download: ACG Player

9. DivX Player

On the 9th position, comes DivX Player, which needs to be mentioned in the list. DivX Player is one of the only video players that supports playback for HEVC format. Hence, it is needless to say that you can play any video format, such as AVI, MP4, MKV, and DivX.

Also, you can play videos in UltraHD resolution with its UltraHD (4K) option. Along with that, DivX Player gives you the option to stream content like music, music videos, pictures, etc. You can do these only if the device is compatible with DLNA.

Another great feature that it offers, is known as Trick Play. using this feature, you can go to any part of the video you desire. It has more than one audio channel. This implies that you can change audio tracks. That being said, there is also no compatibility issue. This means you can use it on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8.1, and 10.

Supported Platforms: Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Download: DivX Player

10. Plex Player

Last but not the least, Plex is another video player that you can consider using. Plex has a very organized interface. Every media file is categorized based on factors like addition date, genre and much more. It can be anything like TV series, movies, or even pictures.

That being said, you can also make modifications to privacy settings. That means you can choose to share them with your friends and family. However, there is one drawback to this software. Plex supports ad so you’d be getting them often on the screen.

Apart from that, you can play videos of any format pretty much without any compatibility issues for devices. It supports OS like Windows 7, 8.1 and 10. Also, Plex has Chromecast. So, you can also connect it to the TV and watch it there.

Supported Platforms: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Download: Plex Player

Conclusion

So here were the top 10 video players that are an alternative to the in-built windows media player. At any time should you face issues with the Windows Media Player, you can try using the afore-mentioned list of alternative video players.