One of the best comforts of using the internet is the facility of using YouTube videos of content viewing. However, the drawback is that you do not have the option to get them directly on your smartphone or PC to view them later when you’re offline. However, you can certainly use some external software to download and watch videos later. Find out about the top free YouTube downloader below!

List of Top Free YouTube Video Downloader Softwares!

Here’s a list of the top free best YouTube downloader software that is completely free of cost. All you need to do is take a look at them!

1. Gihosoft TubeGet

Gihosoft TubeGte is a YouTube video downloader for pc software that lets you download YouTube videos. Not only that, but you can also download videos from other streaming platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, Vimeo, and Niconico. The advantage of using this software is that you can download the videos in SD, HD as well as UHD resolution, for example, 720 Pixels, 1080 pixels or even opt for 4k or 8k

This software is compatible with both Mac as well as Windows Operating System and also supports windows versions such as Windows XP, Vista, 7/8/10.

You can avail of the free as well as the paid version for this software. However, in the free version, you’d be able to download and view 5 videos each day.

2. Freemaker Video Downloader

This software consists of various range of functions while the basics of the software are the same, i.e to download YouTube videos. In addition to this, you can alter the speed of the download according to your pace.

With that, the software also lets you upload the downloaded videos in the cloud such as Google Drive or even DropBox so that you can access them from any device.

All you need to do is paste the link of the video onto the download bar and click on the “Download” button once you’ve set the chosen resolution. You can view the videos after its downloaded.

The interface of this software is relatively simple and good-looking and the organization of the options is clean for better performance. With that in mind, it supports Windows OS versions like 7/8/10 and Vista for 64 bit, as well as 32 bit.

3. 4K Video Downloader

Just like any other software, this software performs the same functions for YouTube video downloader free download. Just that, the motto of this application is to the point and precise. You can get this software from any trusted website source for free or cost.

One of the key features of this application is the availability of “Smart Mode”. As suggestive as the name is, the “Smart mode” allows you to work smartly. This means that if you have a specific preference while downloading a video, then Smart mode will autoload the preference each time you paste the link of the desired video.

4k Video Download is compatible with all the versions of Windows, Linux as well as Mac. It is available in multi-languages such as German, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, French and much more so that people across the globe can use it.

Another key feature of this application is that you can download the videos in formats such as MKV, M4A, MP4, and OGC.

4. YTD Video Downloader

Another software with similar performance in YTD Video Downloader. This software comes in both free as well as the paid version. However, if you avail of the free version, then you can download one video at a time instead of multiple ones.

When you’ve downloaded the software, launch it by following the setup guide. Then copy the URL of the YouTube video and paste it on the link field in the application. Any new beginner will be able to use it as it comes with an easy interface.

5. Kastor All

This application is powerful and far more advanced than any other software as it has a built-in function that lets you browse the videos instead of getting their links from Youtube. A search engine algorithm is an effective tool as you can get the videos directly.

Kastor All application is built with anti-virus protection. This is because the search engine goes through the web looking for the required video. Going through the internet has a potential risk of getting viruses and malware files. Hence, the application protects viruses from entering the system.

6. Winx YouTube Downloader

With its simple interface, users can download youtube videos at ease. And not only does it allow youtube videos to be downloaded but also from 300 video-hosting websites. The application has a great feature that is different from other software. That it has a function where the application updates on its own whenever there has been a change in the algorithm of Youtube.

Similar to other applications, this software also has the facility to let you choose your own preferred format such as HD, UHD. However, the interface allows you to only download one video at a time.

7. ClipGrab

ClipGrab is a safe application that can be downloaded from the website free of cost. Here also, you’d have to copy-paste the link of the YouTube video onto the field of the application. The key feature of this application is that the built-in search engine gives you the option to search for videos directly. This saves a lot of time and effort.

However, you must keep in mind that it has adware that appears at the time of installation. It will ask you to install the “Opera Browser’. You must avoid that and just download the ClipGrab application.

And not only can you just download YouTube videos but you can also get the feature of extracting audios from the desired videos as a YouTube ripper. You can also choose to pause the video and resume the download according to your convenience.

ClipGrab also gives you the option to set your own proxy for security measures. All you would need to do is open the application and type in the “IP” address and the port number from “Settings” and then you will have a configured proxy server.