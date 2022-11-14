Gaming laptops are in demand for outstanding performance and compact experience. They are even perfect for any type of professional or academic use due to their high-end processors, memory, storage, specifications, features, and more. Alienware is a dedicated brand derived from Dell, and there are lots of Alienware 17in laptops to choose from.

However, choosing the right laptop according to your preferences requires a bit of research. We have performed the research for you and brought you the best 17-inch Alienware laptops that you can check.

Let’s start with the 4 best 17-inch Alienware laptops available in the market.

1. Alienware x17 R2 (i9, RTX 3080 Ti)

Are you looking for the best Alienware 17inch laptop? You can go for Alienware x17 R2 if it doesn’t concern your budget. A 17-inch display is a boon for gamers and that’s why we think that it’s the best suit for you. Besides this, the laptop comes with powerful hardware.

Let’s have a look at its hardware specifications:

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK

Memory: 32GB DDR5, 4800 MHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 16GB DDR6

Screen: 17-inch, 1080p

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe

Connectivity: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Port along with Power delivery and DisplayPort™, Universal Audio Jack, HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt™, RJ45 Ethernet port, Mini DisplayPort™ 1.4, and power-adapter port

Now, coming to its features, the Alienware X17 R2 supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Therefore, it’s great for AAA games and further. The laptop might remind you of Alienware X15, but there is more hardware infused in this innovation. However, this device is slim and easy to carry. You can upgrade the storage up to 4TB in RAID 0.

On the other hand, you can upgrade the RAM up to 64GB. Its full-on mechanical keyboard makes typing smoother for you. Additionally, you need not worry about the battery life that will last for hours.

You can also opt for a 4K display for better gaming experiences. The only con we can see about choosing Alienware x17 R2 is its expensive price tag.

2. M17 R5 from Alienware

Perhaps, you might not be ready for an expensive commitment and hardcore gaming. That’s why you can eye on Alienware m17 R5. This is the best entry-level Alienware 17in 17on laptop if you are looking for a performance-packed computer.

Here’s what you should know about the laptop’s hardware specifications:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

RAM: 16GB DDR5, 4800MHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6

Screen: 17-inch, 1080p

Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe

Connectivity: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports with PowerShare, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort™, Mini DisplayPort™ 1.4, HDMI 2.1 port, Universal Audio Jack, power-adapter port, and RJ45 Ethernet port

Among other interesting features, NVIDIA G-Sync, Wi-Fi 6, high screen refresh rate, and AlienFX Lighting are recommendable. You can go with this laptop if you want a Ryzen-powered device. However, we find the CPU performance terrific and there’s no freezing with high-end games running on it.

On the other hand, the PC is ideal if you want to have a classy gaming experience. The 165Hz FHD panel option can be the best for you if you don’t want to spend a fortune.

However, Alienware m17 R5 is a portable gaming laptop, and its lightweight feature keeps it affordable to carry about. You can get a low-profile mechanical keyboard or a signature Alienware keyboard.

In addition, you can get lots of connectivity or port selection with Alienware M17 R5. So, you are never out of options when it comes to ports and connectivity. However, some might still find the price quite expensive than other laptops (with the same features).

3. Alienware x17 R2 (The i7, RTX 3070 Variant)

If you have a limited budget, then you can go for this variant of Alienware x17 R2. Since the Alienware x17 R2 is available in many hardware options, this i7 variant is for those who are looking for a middle-range laptop.

Take a look at the impressive hardware the Alienware X17 R2 offers at this mid-range price:

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H

RAM: 32GB DDR5, 4800 MHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB GDDR6

Screen Features: 17-inch, 1080p

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe

Connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort™, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports with PowerShare feature, HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt™ 4 port along with Power Delivery, RJ45 Ethernet port, Mini DisplayPort™ 1.4, Universal Audio Jack, power adapter port

This mid-range Alienware 17in laptop is nothing less than top-tier competitors. You can also go for the 4K screen for this variant if you want to upgrade your gaming preferences from 1080p.

However, we find that unnecessary, and moreover, you have to spend a little extra for the upgrade. On the other hand, the laptop supports a screen refresh rate of 360Hz.

Alienware x17 will provide you with an uncompromised gaming experience. In addition, you need not invest in a quality mouse and keyboard. Overall, the laptop comes with a decent keyboard and mouse. NVIDIA 3070 Ti contains more potential than required for handling awesome game titles.

However, you need not miss AlienFX Lighting, NVIDIA G-sync, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity when you switch to Alienware x17 R2 i7-12700H. Yet, we feel that its AMD alternatives are better performers in terms of battery life. Otherwise, it’s a good option if you want to bag a mid-range Alienware 17in laptop.

Alternative to Alienware 17in Laptops

Apart from a 17-inch display Alienware laptop, you can have a look at other legendary gaming laptops from the same brand. The issue with a 17-inch laptop can be its portability. Therefore, a 14-inch Alienware laptop might be more helpful for you if you carry around your laptop a lot!

Alienware x14 comes with the 12th Gen i7 or i5 CPU at its core. Additionally, the laptop is upgradable to RTX 3060 GPU and has storage of up to 4TB. Handling titles at FHD won’t be an issue with Alienware x14. The refresh rate of 144Hz does justice to the price tag of Alienware x14. Moreover, you get a budget-friendly deal.

Surprisingly, the design has been kept as light and thin as possible. So, you can now select the stylish chassis without worrying about your budget constraints.

Final Words…

Undoubtedly, Dell Alienware showcases the best gaming laptops. If you are looking for an Alienware 17in laptop, then there are 3 powerful choices. You can also pick up their 15-inch variants if you are not obsessed with 17-inch displays. On the other hand, Alienware x14 gives you the most affordable deal, we believe.