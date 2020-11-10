The best photo video maker with a music integration feature allows users to create highly impressive and engaging videos with absolute ease. These tools also come with several customizable features using which you can add texts, images, music files, special effects, or animation to videos. In this article, we will walk you through the best tools for PC.

WonderShare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is a versatile photo video maker that facilitates editing photos or videos for beginners and professionals. It is a feature-rich video making tool that simplifies the task of making slideshow or video development across multiple platforms. This tool provides various copyrighted music tracks that you can easily integrate into your slideshows or videos to take them to the next level.

Special Features

It has more than 300 effects and 20 copyright soundtracks

It supports major file formats

Easy social media sharing

Image To Video

Image To Video is another prominent photo-to-video online converter. It is an ideal software for making videos and allows users to rearrange photos and videos impressively. It is the best choice for users who want to merge multiple pictures and soundtracks in their videos. Click here now .

Special Features

It requires no subscription

Videos can be directly transferred to systems or devices

It supports plenty of output file formats

Windows Movie Maker

Windows Movie Maker is a video developing and editing tool that allows users to combine their favorite music, pictures, or slide collection in a video. You can also record videos directly from a webcam and then merge them into the new file. It is equally easy to apply animation or visual effects or add soundtracks in the selected portions of videos.

Special Features

It is a lightweight platform

It facilitates direct sharing to social media platforms

Impressive visual effects and soundtrack integration

LightMV

LightMV is a great video editing software for beginners or first-time users. It offers an extensive collection of customizable templates and visual effects that you can integrate into your videos. You can also add photos, texts, background music, or small clips to enhance your video’s overall quality. Being lightweight and user-friendly, LightMV is accessible to multiple devices on web browsers.

Special Features

It comes with multiple video templates

You can save the videos in high definition quality

Videos can be shared on social media accounts

Easy Video Maker

Easy Video Maker is a free video making solution that supports multimedia file formats such as FLV, MPEG, MKV, MP4, and so on. Users can access a detailed timeline to convert the pictures into incredible videos. This solution’s recording feature allows recording the screen without using any third-party application where you can integrate the soundtracks accordingly.

Special Features

Intuitive and drag-and-drop interface

Various short keys are available for smooth editing

You can add subtitles and music tracks as per your preferences

Movavi Video Editor

This video making solution has an intuitive interface and highly customizable features, using which you can quickly transform boring pictures into highly exciting videos. It also comes with a feature where you can stabilize or reverse a video to add quality to the same. Moreover, it allows adding various soundtracks or music clips to the videos by configuring its sound equalizer.

Special Features

It offers tons of premade intros and templates

You can save the videos without any watermark

It supports adding stylish filters and transitions into the videos

Avidemux

Avidemux is an open-source video making software that is available for Linux and Mac platforms. This software has a simple interface and various editing features that work brilliantly for transforming the pictures into magnificent videos. It facilitates adding various audio clips or soundtracks while editing the videos, and you can also add the soundtracks to different sections of the video. It offers the choice of video quality resolution from which you can choose the one that suits you most.

Special Features

This tool has a straightforward interface

It has excellent encoding options

You can save the videos in various quality formats

ShotCut

ShotCut is a cross-platform and fully-fledged video maker software that has multi-platform compatibility. It allows you to add various elements like sound effects, premade templates, filters, animations, and many more to a video. ShotCut is indeed one of the best tools to convert image sequences to video and add desired music content to it.

Special Features

It comprises of an intuitive and easy-to-use interface

It has professional video developing features

It supports several multimedia codes and formats

OpenShot

OpenShot is another video making or editing software that allows you to create high-quality videos from your favorite pictures. It offers a 3D editing function that you can use to enhance the overall quality of videos. Users can also insert multiple soundtracks or music files into their timeline pane. They can be inserted through the different layers of multimedia files like photos, texts, music, and many more.

Special Features

It has cross-platform compatibility

It is available in multiple languages

It can add various time effects and slow-motion effects to the videos

Corel VideoStudio

Corel VideoStudio is a professional video editing tool that is accessible on Mac and Windows platforms. You can access its robust features and quickly transform the pictures into eye-catching videos by adding special effects or music to them. On the plus side, it supports importing and exporting the video files into different file formats and devices.

Special Features

It has a simple drag-and-drop interface

It provides various transitions and effects

You can share the videos directly to your social media channels

Conclusion