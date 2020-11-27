Working out in the gym keeps your body fit and healthy. This training process develops your immunity system. So, keep stretching your body muscles and prevent being holding up muscle pull and other complications. So, while working out, why not add some extra punch with some good music?

Obviously, in a gym, you cannot play loud music and distract others. Thus, a pair of headphones is necessary. There is a huge collection of the best headphones for the gym that is suitable for listening to music while working out. You have to choose the one that meets the daily work out requirement.

Headphones for Working Out

People prefer various kinds of headphones during gym. Some of them are- over the ear with wires, over the ear wireless, into the ear (earbuds) and others. So, it’s your choice, choose wisely. Detailed information on the top 8 headphones are given here.

1. BOSE Sports Earbuds

These earbuds from BOSE are water-resistant with the IP rating of X4. According to the users, they are very much comfortable in the ears. The sound quality is just awesome with good bass and treble balance. The design is also compact and lightweight, so they don’t feel heavy on your ears. With the help of noise-cancelling technology, you can experience the pure sound with the battery backup of at least five to six hours.

2. AfterShokz Trekz Air

It is the truly wireless headphones that come in a bone-like structure. This type of infrastructure is known as Bone conduction. The battery life of the headphone is up to 6 hours. It is sweat-proof and water-resistant with the IP rating of 55. As the Bluetooth 4.2 is installed in the device, you will be able to connect to the mobile phone within a fraction of seconds. The range of the connection is between 33 feet, that is 10 meters. With the help of crisp sound, super-rich bass, you will be able to enjoy music to the next level.

3. Jabra Elite Active 65t

Jabra Elite is one of the best headphones for the gym. It is an earbud type headphone that also has the nature of true wireless capability. The battery life is 5 hours and is also water-resistant. This wireless device contains 4-mic technology and the built-in motion sensor will stop the music playback when you remove it from the ears. There are also pre-defined equalizer presets, and you can change the form of music. The pair of bud headphones runs with the support of Jabra Sound+ application installed in your phone.

4. Jaybird Vista

It is fully sweat, dust, and water-resistant. Some of the sound experts say that its style is just like the air pods with ear support at the top of both devices. It is considered as one of the best headphones for the gym in the year 2017. In the early days of 2019, the headphones are upgraded by the manufacturer to the version of Run XT. The battery life, sound quality and design are good enough to attract you.

5. Apple Airpods Pro

This pair of sound pods come from the software giant that is quite known all over the world. The device is splash-proof. There are basically two versions of the Airpods- One is the Airpods and the other is the Airpods Pro. The Pro or the professional version is considered as one of the best headphones for the gym. Whenever you run, it is natural that you want something that has a good build quality. These headphones are good enough to stay in your ear, even if you run or jog.

6. Sennheiser CX

A solid piece of wireless headphones will deliver you crystal clear sound while you are working out in the gym. There are some of the most obvious reasons owing to which you should buy this pair of headphones- the lightweight design, build quality and good sound. You have to connect the headphones with your mobile phone, or another music player only with the help of Bluetooth connection. The pricing is not that cheap, but the overall performance is enough to stick to this gadget.

7. JBL Reflect Flow

JBL, by Harman, the name itself tells you about its value for money. The Reflect Flow model of the brand is one of the best headphones for the gym. Some experts consider it as true wireless sports headphones. As it is wireless, there is no hassle of wires. The pair of headphones, on any mobile platform, will be connected with the help of Bluetooth. The battery life is near about 10 hours in terms of playback and 30 hours, while it is on the charging case.

8. Sony WF-1000XM3

Supports both Android and iOS platforms. Sony is known for its sound quality. The continuous battery life of the headphones during music playback is up to 6 hours. The noise-cancelling feature of the device will not allow any outside noise. Thus, you will be able to talk or listen to music on a high-end scale. But, the only pro is that there are no volume controls. You have to increase or decrease the volume directly from your phone.

So, what is your decision?

Have you decided yet which one you are going to pick up? If not, then what are you waiting for? Rush to your online store and pick the best-suited one. On the other hand, you can also grab it from any online store. Just place the order and the product will be delivered at your doorstep.