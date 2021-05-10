Proceeding with Windows updates might lead to some complications for the new users. As per the experts, people are reporting about potential Windows Update database error detected, on their computer, while running the Windows update. Some analysts also say that most people ignore the updates to avoid such types of complications, but it is not at all recommendable.

You must download the updates to get new features and maintain the OS security intact. On the other hand, you also have to take care of the issue. And, the reasons behind the issue is a slow internet connection, host severe issue and system file and many more. To fix the issue, follow the troubleshooting steps that are given below:

The SFC Scan

The “sfc/scannow” in the Command Prompt is one of the most effective troubleshooting methods. All you have to do is input the command and press the Enter key to continue. This procedure will automatically start fixing all the corrupted files in the system. Hopefully, it will eliminate the potential Windows update database error detected error.

Using DISM Tool

The DISM tool has the ability to repair the corrupted Windows files as well as the images. The tech giant Microsoft Corporation also recommends all Windows users to use this tool. They also suggest that the DISM tool will be helpful when a potential Windows update database error detected. Now, input these commands in the Command Prompt, in the exact sequence given below: DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /scanhealth DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth Moreover, during the ongoing process, do not interrupt the Command Prompt. Otherwise, the operation will remain incomplete and the problem will not be resolved.

Re-adjust the Windows Update Components

Manually re-adjusting the Windows Components might be helpful for you to resolve a potential Windows update database error detected. As usual, you have to take the assistance of the Command Prompt and input the following commands that are given below: Net stop wuauserv Net stop cryptSvc Net stop bits Net stop msiserver Now, you have to change the name of the two main folders — One is the SoftwareDistribution and Catroot2. If you cannot find them manually, then don’t worry. Here are some commands that will help you to find the two folders: ren C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution SoftwareDistribution.old ren C:\Windows\System32\catroot2 Catroot2.old Continue with the procedure for re-adjusting the update components. The following commands are given below: Net stop wuauserv Net stop cryptSvc Net stop bits Net stop msiserver As usual, save the changes, you need to reboot the computer and check whether the issue still persists or not.

Microsoft Windows Troubleshooter (Built-in)

Windows has its built-in troubleshooter that detects all the internal issues. After running the scan, it also tells you how to resolve it. Run the troubleshooter with the help of the Control Panel. You need to wait till the process completes. After that, take the necessary steps to fix the issues.

Eliminate Residual Files

The presence of the cache or residual files in your computer can easily lead to a potential Windows update database error detected. Don’t think that these files are absolutely useless. They were very much useful for certain apps. However, you need to delete these files manually, as they don’t get deleted automatically. While running other processes like Windows update, these files create a barrier in the process. Simply, get to the temporary folder in the system drive of your computer. Now, delete all the files permanently.

Check the Automated Script

The automated scripts are nothing but a file consisting of lines of codes that have the ability to fix a potential Windows update database error detected error. From a secure website, download the compatible script and run it. Now, the system will work with the script to solve the issue. If the file downloads in a zipped format, you have to unzip it with the help of any third-party tool.