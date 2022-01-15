Kitchen Renovation Tips to Augment Your Space

Are you excited to embark on a kitchen remodel? Commencing a kitchen remodel project can be exciting and nerve-wracking. There are several factors to consider when you plan a kitchen remodel. Renovating a kitchen calls for significant expenses. It is also a great investment for homeowners. Kitchen renovation boosts the overall value of your house. Here are a few points to consider before embarking on a kitchen renovation journey. These points will save time, effort and money in the long run.

1. Design a Plan:

It is important to design a plan before commencing the kitchen remodel project. Plan and take a considerable amount of time. Planning should take more time than constructing a kitchen. Planning helps you stick to a budget well. With planning, you won’t change your mind during construction. This helps save on construction costs and you get a good return on investment.

2. Keep Track of Your Budget:

Set aside a certain amount for kitchen remodel. This is important to save on costs. Here are a few things you must consider when deciding to spend on a kitchen remodel.

Affordability: The amount you can afford to get the best kitchen overhaul.

Quality: Compare the quality of kitchens in your neighbourhood. It is important to consider the quality of flooring and sinks before remodelling the kitchen.

Amount of Time Spent: How long are you going to stay in the house. Overall house value needs to be considered when taking up a kitchen remodel. Looking for payback by selling your house? It is imperative to consider the amount spent on major remodel.

3. Save Costs By Painting Cabinets:

Installing new cabinets in your kitchen can add up costs. If you find that cabinets are rightly placed, consider painting them. Painting cabinets minimize costs and save time on your remodel. You can create open shelving for a fresh and airy look. This can get done by removing the doors of some uppers.

4. Save Money on Lighting:

Light fixtures add style and transform your kitchen. Save some money from your budget for good kitchen lighting. You will have to select the best light fixtures for your kitchen. Here are a few ideas to help choose the perfect kitchen lighting.

Recessed Ceiling Fixtures: Ensure to get these installed at open floor space. This kind of lighting will enhance the kitchen look.

Under-Cabinet Lighting: Install this kind of lighting over the countertops. This lighting is good for backsplash and cabinetry.

Pendants/Ceiling Fixtures: It is important to brighten up areas work zones. These include peninsulas and sinks. Decorative pendants can be used in these areas. This kind of lighting is good as it doesn’t create shadows.

5. Choose Flooring Wisely:

Wooden flooring looks natural and has its charm. When used extensively, wooden flooring can get scratches and dents. This can spoil the look of your kitchen. It is important to choose flooring wisely for a perfect kitchen. Porcelain tiles are easy to clean and come in innumerable designs. These tiles come in stone and wood looks. Utensils and other objects when dropped on porcelain can cause damage to the tiles. It is worth considering other options like luxury vinyl and laminate flooring. They are durable and long-lasting. These come in a wide range of wood looks and you will love having them in your kitchen.

6. Install New Windows:

Replacing old windows or making them bigger will require greater efforts in demolition. It is best to install new windows in your kitchen. This will boost energy efficiency and they will be easier to clean. Make sure to install high-quality wood windows. Don’t choose cheap vinyl replacements.

7. Select Space for Appliance and Sinks When Planning Kitchen Remodel:

When it comes to kitchen remodelling, you must consider space for appliances. Considering planning for appliance space before remodel is a great idea. Check depth and width for appliances before remodelling. You must consider leaving enough space for circulation around door openings. Take into account space for opening the fridge and drawers. Keep enough space for good ventilation.

When taking up kitchen remodel project ensure to shop for sinks. Avoid last-minute replacement of appliances or sinks in the kitchen. Plan in advance for the best kitchen remodel.

8. Opt for Pull-out Drawers:

For a more stylish look opt for pull-out drawers. You can stack up pots and pans in pull-out drawers placed below the counter. Plates and plastic containers too can be stacked up in these drawers. Use a pullout metal insert to place junk. The kitchen panty should have pull-out drawers. These drawers make things easily accessible. Having pull-out drawers does involve costs, but it is worth it.

9. Choose Appliances As Per Needs:

When planning a kitchen remodel, you may get carried away by eye-catching appliances. It is important to choose appliances as per your needs. You may find a four-burner and luxury-brand fridge attractive. They may not suit your cooking needs or lifestyle. Appliances are used for cooking and storing food. Kitchen remodel isn’t only about appliances. It is imperative to focus on the design and functionality of the entire kitchen. It is best to keep aside the budget for long-term features that add value to your kitchen. These include good cabinets and flooring. First, focus on these and then choose appliances as per your needs.

Effective Communication With Remodelers:

It is crucial to have a good rapport with remodelers to stay on budget. Ensure to drop by the project when it takes place. Your presence will ensure the timely completion of the project. They will use good quality material. Communicate through the phone with project managers. Specify details about the project rightly to managers. Communicate clearly about bathroom remodel and appropriate parking.

Be hospitable by offering refreshments. Shower praise when needed. Refrain from joking and asking silly questions when they are working. Give them small breaks between work to get refreshed. This allows them to focus better on work and benefits in the long run. This will make your kitchen remodel successfully and work gets done on time.