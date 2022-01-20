Why is there a sudden surge in consumers to cut the cord and sign up for streaming services? I call this a major paradigm shift in the world of entertainment. Many factors have contributed to this movement. The ever-increasing prices of the services, never-ending surcharges, equipment rental, and contracts are the main reason why people are frustrated.

We understand that Spectrum TV has a lot to offer. The national and local broadcast channels are difficult to replace. Yet, consumers are ready to sacrifice them in search of streaming services that offer endless entertainment.

If you are new to this, it might sound scary at first. You will find tons of streaming options in the market and this will make the decision even more difficult. However, we hope that this guide helps in seeking a way out of the cable wires and power outages.

Let us start with the basics of cord cutting

Basics of Cord-Cutting

There are several factors to be considered:

High-Speed Internet

When we say “High-Speed Internet,” we really mean it. This is the foremost requirement of cord cutting. You need a high-speed internet with a Wi-Fi router so that you can stream conveniently from any part of the house. You need at least 15 Mbps for each device to stream all your favorite channels and shows. For multiple TVs playing at once, you will be looking at 50-100 Mbps.

These speeds are impossible to get with DSL and satellite internet. If you have either of these, cord cutting is not for you.

Streaming Services

There are dozens of streaming services available in the market and right after cutting cords, you’ll be looking to sign up. These include on-demand services such as Netflix and live TV as on YouTube TV. Moreover, with these services, you get access to thousands of movies and shows you can watch whenever you want.

Streaming Devices

Streaming devices plug into your TV’s HDMI port and get you access to all the channels and libraries while you are connected with the internet. You do not even have to get a smart TV to get access to all the applications that come with these streaming devices such as Fire TV Stick and Roku’s Streaming Stick.

Moreover, all the TVs in your house must be smart for a streaming device to work. If not, then each regular television must have its own streaming device. Unlike cable boxes, there is no monthly rental involved.

Choose your Streaming Service

After finally deciding to cut the cord, you need to figure out which streaming service will suit you the most. You can do two things.

If you want a service that includes all the channels you are currently watching, go to live TV services such as Sling TV, Hulu, or YouTube TV. These services are the perfect replacement of cable and offer a variety of live channels, DVR service, and a channel guide. Moreover, you get all your local channels and you will be saving a lot, as these services are as low as $40.

The other path involves getting rid of cable TV altogether and signing up for services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Following this route might take away the pleasure of watching your favorite teams in the NFL and NBA. You have to give up ESPN, regional sports and news channel entirely. Nevertheless, you will be paying $13 a month.

These two approaches can be overlapped to suit your requirements. You can pair up YouTube Live TV or Roku with Netflix. This way, you will get all your favorite news and sports channel along with the binge-worthy Netflix content.

Buy an Antenna

The antenna works quite well with the cord-cutters. You can easily pick 30+ channels and the most popular TV shows will be in high definition. Moreover, you will have to purchase the antenna once and there will be no charge after that.

The number of channels you will get vary depending on the area you live in. In addition, you do not need to get an expensive antenna. Any mid-range device will serve the purpose and last for many years.

Final Verdict

Although cable TV has a lot to offer in terms of channels and content the ever increasing monthly bills have forced us to cut the cord. Cord cutting is right for you if you can live without local and national channels on TV. Even if you cannot live without them and still want to cut the cord, streaming devices and an HD-antenna will suffice you.