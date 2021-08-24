With the rise in online gaming and streaming activities, it has become extremely difficult to determine the internet speed you need. The speed of the internet is highly unpredictable. Sometimes it allows you to enjoy seamless browsing and other times it makes you stare at an online image slowly making its way to the screen.

Before we discuss the best way to help you check your internet speed at home, it is important for you to learn about the fast and ultra-fast internet services. So, let’s get started.

What is Fast Internet Speed?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has set a fixed standard to categorize an internet connection as fast. If your network is able to transfer data at a speed of 25 Mbps down/ 2 Mbps up or above, then it is considered to have a fast internet speed.

Most Common Fast Internet Service in Rural Regions

With the induction of the latest technology, several ISPs now provide fast-speed satellite internet up to 25 Mbps. This advancement has paved the way for satellite internet in the list of reliable high-speed internet providers. Residents in the rural and remote regions now have at least two fast-speed internet connection options available – satellite or DSL internet service providers. Plus, Fixed Wireless is also gaining popularity in underserved areas.

Most Common Fast Internet Service in Urban Regions

In the urban and suburban areas of America, cable internet providers deliver fast speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

Ultra-Fast Internet Speed in the U.S.

All the internet providers that we discussed above are the most commonly used good internet speed options by the majority of the U.S. population. However, if you are looking for ultra-fast internet speeds, then fiber optic offers an unbeatable internet connection with symmetrical speeds up to 1000 Mbps.

How Much Internet Speed Do I Need?

We have compiled the most common internet uses, the minimum internet speed you will require, and the recommended speed to enjoy a seamless experience.

What Are You Using The Internet For? What is the Minimum Speed You Need? What’s the Recommend Speed For You? Emailing 1 Mbps 1 Mbps Browsing the Web 3 Mbps 5 Mbps Browsing the Social Media 3 Mbps 10 Mbps Streaming Videos Online (Standard Quality) 3 Mbps 5 Mbps Streaming Videos Online (High Definition Quality) 5 Mbps 10 Mbps Streaming Videos Online (4K Quality) 25 Mbps 35 Mbps Playing Online Gamin 3–6 Mbps 25 Mbps Streaming Songs Online (Audio) 1 Mbps 1 Mbps Conducting Online Video Calls (One-on-one Sessions) 1 Mbps 5 Mbps Conducting Online Video Calls (Conferencing Sessions) 2 Mbps 10 Mbps

What’s My Internet Speed?

Checking internet speed at home does not include any rocket science. All you need is an internet speed testing tool to find out if you are getting the speed promised by your Internet Service Provider.

What Do Your Internet Speed Test Results Indicate?

Mbps – What It Means?

Your internet speed is calculated in bits per second. A bit is a small piece of data. For large amounts of data, your internet connection measures speed using megabits per second. Megabits are a million bits per second.

What Are Download & Upload Speeds?

Download speed is the time it takes for the signals to transfer from the server to your device. While upload speed is the time it takes for your device to transfer signals to the server. Both upload speeds and download speeds of your internet are measured in Mbps.

What Is A Latency?

Latency, also called lag, is a useful way to measure your internet speed. Latency is the total time in which your computer transfers a signal to your internet service provider and back. A lower latency rate represents high internet speed.

If you use the internet for streaming videos and playing games, then latency is very important to enjoy a seamless experience.

Bottom Line

If your existing provider is not worth your time and investment, then it is time to look for a suitable internet service provider. Various internet providers are offering excellent plans and packages at competitive prices. One of the best providers to surface in recent times is Wave Broadband that offers seamless connectivity at reasonable rates to all its subscribers. So, if you are fortunate enough to fall in their service area, the provider might be your safest bet.