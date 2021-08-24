Epson error code 0xf1 is a prominent error that occurs while trying to print out any documents on your Epson printer and the printer refuses the command and fails to support you.

On encountering this error code, the print head is unable to read or go from the left to the right side while starting up and it occurs epson printer not printing issue. The error further starts interrupting when you printing a certain document.

When you receive the error code 0xf1 on the Epson printer, it means you have problems in the Windows registry file. Here, you can solve the Epson error code 0xf1 by going through step by step.

Apart from that, this error also occurs when there are problems like corrupted registry entry on the system, malware infection, paper jamming, hardware or software issue, and many more.

How to Fix Epson Printer Error Code 0xf1

Although this is a critical error, it is not impossible to fix the Epson printer error 0xf1. Here we are going to explain five useful methods that can help you out to solve this error code on the device and also solve the issue of Epson printer not printing. Therefore, follow and implement then exactly as instructed below:

Method 1 – Restart the Epson Printer and the Computer

This is one of the most reliable methods that we have provided to solve the error 0xf1 on the device is to restart the Epson printer as well as the device. To restart it follow the undermentioned steps:

Turn off the Epson printer and the system by pressing the Power button. Disconnect the power cord from the power supply wallet and then remove the cartridge from the printer. Wait for a few minutes. Afterward, install the cartridges to the printer and then connect the power cord to the power supply wallet. Press the Power button to turn on the Epson printer as well as the system. Once you are done with these steps, try to printout and check if the error code still persists or not.

Method 2 – Resolve the Paper Jamming

The Epson error 0xf1 could just be a paper jam. It could be just a tiny piece of paper that is jamming the Epson printer. So, look for any paper that could be jamming your printer and causing this error code.

If any paper is there, remove it. Once you are done and then check if the Epson printer works properly or not. If this does not work, try the next step.

Method 3 – Install the Latest Version of the Epson Printer Driver

An outdated version of the Epson printer driver can cause the Epson 0xf1 on the device. Therefore, you need to keep the driver up to date. To update it follow these steps given below:

Press the Windows key + X button together to launch the WinX menu list and select the Device Manager. Locate the Print queues section, select it. Right-click on the Epson printer driver and select the Update Software Driver button. Now the update process has begun. After finishing the update process, reboot the device and then check if the problem is eliminated or not.

Method 4 – Run the Printer Troubleshooter

Another useful method is to run the printer troubleshooter. With the help of the troubleshooting tool, you can easily get rid of the Epson printer error code 0xf1. Go through these steps:

Press the Win + I keys at the same time to launch the Settings window. Go to the Update & Security section from the Settings window. Click on the Troubleshoot tab on the left panel. In the Troubleshoot window, scroll down the page and find the Printer and Devices section, select it. Afterward, click on the Run the Troubleshooter option. During the troubleshooting process, the troubleshooter tool will check the problem and solve it automatically by clicking on the Apply fix button. Once the process gets finished, reboot the system and then check if it solved the problem.

Method 5 – Uninstall the Epson Printer Driver and Reinstall it Again

If the previous solutions do not work for you then you can use this method to solve the Epson error code 0xf1 on your computer. To reinstall it follow the directions as stated below:

Press the Home button + R key to launch the Run dialog box. Type devmgmt.msc and then click on the OK button or press the Enter key. When you are in the Device Manager window, go to the left panel and find the Print queues, select it. Locate the Epson printer driver, right-click on it and then select the Uninstall Device option. After removing it, restart the PC and then reinstall it. To reinstall it, go to the Epson printer official website and download and install the latest version of the Epson printer driver. After installing the driver, reboot your device and then try to print to check if the error still occurs or not.

With the help of the above five methods, you will be able to solve the Epson error code 0xf1 on the device. Carefully read these methods and do these steps one-by-one on your computer to get rid of this error.