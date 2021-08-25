While playing World of Warcraft, you will feel like “You’re the hero for all”. But, there is something that you must look for before playing the game. Not all computers are compatible to run the game. Thus, the World of Warcraft system requirements come into the picture.

It’s obvious that you know your own computer’s system requirements. You must get to know the recommended as well as minimum requirements. These two are completely different from each other. The recommended part is suggested by various experts. Whereas, the minimum part is listed by the game developer.

The World of Warcraft System Requirements

On the very first note, you must know the minimum of the World of Warcraft system requirements. This will give you a brief idea of the developer’s point of view. Let’s head-on.

Processor : Intel Core i5-760 or AMD FX-8100 or higher

CPU Speed : Check the processor package or box for more information

Volatile Memory : 4 GB or higher than that

Operating System : Windows 7/8/8.1/10 64 Bit

Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 2 GB, AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB, Intel HD graphics 530

Pixel Shading Versions : 5.0

HDD Space : 70 GB

Vertex Shading Version : 5.0

Video Volatile Memory : 2GB

Now, let’s get along with the expert’s point of view. These are the recommended system requirements.

Processor : Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX-8310 or higher

CPU Speed : Check the processor package or box for more information

Volatile Memory : 8 GB is enough, not more than that

Operating System Windows 10 , 64 Bit

Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2 GB, AMD Radeon R9 280 or higher than that.

Pixel Shading Version : 5.1

HDD Space : 70 GB

Vertex Shading Version : 5.1

Video Volatile Memory : 4 GB

Now, check your computer’s system configuration. If you need any changes, then do it as soon as possible to match the World of Warcraft system requirements. Only after that you can play the game. Also, if you use your cellular data via a hotspot to play the game, then the game will run slow. On the other hand, your cellular data might be limited, so data exhaustion can also take place. You are recommended to use a broadband connection (unlimited).

Temporary Issues with the Game

If you don’t follow the World of Warcraft system requirements, then a few issues are bound to happen. Reports say that the specialization’s buffering issue has been creating a hassle for the players. The characters of the game that encounter a glitch are Frost Death Knight, Survival Hunter, Destruction Warlock and others. While fighting, the damage occurs by 5%. But somehow, it’s occurring by 8%, which means 3% more. Don’t fret; the developers are looking for the solutions. Soon, they will fix the issue.

Why should you play World of Warcraft?

An excellent question indeed. There are a lot of reasons, and we have listed them below:

An Epic Journey to Follow

The World of Warcraft system requirements is obviously important. Apart from that, a world full of adventure is waiting for you. The game is designed in such a way that the expedition has already lost its fate. And, only you can help to achieve success. In addition to that, during the time of the expedition, you will learn new skills.

The Battle Lessons

In the game, it’s obvious that you have to fight with a variety of weapons. So, the training is important. You will learn the basics of fighting. Gradually, you will become stronger as well. After that, you will be able to visit the first dungeon. From the basic to intermediate and then to advanced level, you will learn how to fight at the exile’s reach. After that, the main gameplay starts.

Choose your side?

Of course, you want to be the hero, right? So, on whose side do you want to fight? Horde and Alliance are the two people with whom you can fight. Horde fights against those people who doubt and questions their honour, respect and freedom. In addition to that, unity and strength are some of the main aspects that they maintain.

On the other hand, the Alliance put up a fight for duty and justice. Furthermore, the Alliance also supports and fights for those people who are devoted to them and fight for them. So, now it’s your decision.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

A new version of the game is here. You can play the game. The users of Shadowlands say that there is not much difference between the World of Warcraft system requirement’s other versions with the Shadowlands.

The Gameplay of Shadowlands

This version of World of Warcraft has a unique arsenal of weapons. In addition to that, the armour sets, cosmetics and special abilities are just superb. There are four types of characters that are present in the game. The first one is the angelic guardians; they are known as Kyrian. The second one is undead necromancers (Necrolords). The third one is Night Fae; they are fairies of nature. And, the last one is Gothic Vampires. In the game, they are known as Venthyr.

The Covenants have some of the most exciting aspects. The character is so much fun and interesting that you can lose yourself in it while playing. You can see trees, small plants and bushes, right? Those are the places where you can get special bonuses like life, coins, arms and many more. These bonuses will be useful in future combats and dog fights. Few characters even have special abilities, like the enemy’s death rate increased by 10%. So, have fun playing and meet the World of Warcraft system requirements.