Windows Movie Maker is an application developed by Microsoft Corporation. With the help of this application, you can edit videos and develop a movie. In addition to that, the app also helps you to re-check the movie. What if you see the Windows Movie Maker black screen Windows 10? It is one of the common issues, and you need to deal with it at the earliest. Before that, let’s find out the causes.

The improper installation of video and audio codecs, muting the system sound, outdated audio drivers, corrupted installation from the setup file are the potential causes. All these causes will lead to the black screen of the application and also sometimes freeze it to the app not responding mode. So, let’s head on to the solutions in order to fix the issue.

The Best and Effective Solutions

Before moving on with the solutions you have to take care of two main things. The first one is to make sure that the internet connection is stable. The second one is to update the system OS to its latest version. This will be helpful for you to make the most out of the solutions.

Solution 1: Re-Adjust the System Sound Level

It seems that you have accidentally muted the system sounds, thus the Windows movie maker black screen Windows 10 occurs. The sound icon is located at the system tray which is also known as the taskbar. Click on the speaker icon and increase the sound level from left to right. You just have to drag the bar, nothing else. Furthermore, if you have a dedicated sound key on the keyboard, press the volume + key a couple of times.

Solution 2: Close the Background Programs

It seems that several programs are running in the background, but you are not using them. These ongoing programs are unnecessary and consume a lot of system resources. Thus, the Windows Movie Maker black screen Windows 10 takes place. Click on the Show hidden icons upward arrow on the taskbar. Check the number of applications— Right-click on each of them and close. Now, try to open the Windows Movie Maker; if the issue persists, open Task Manager and close the apps that are still running.

Solution 3: Restart the Application

Close the application and refresh Windows Explorer. It is better to check whether the Windows Movie Maker is still running in the background or not. Follow the exact same process as mentioned in the previous point. Wait for a few minutes and once again run the application. Surely, you will not witness any black screen anymore.

Solution 4: Update the Graphics Drivers

If the graphics drivers are outdated, then the Windows Movie Maker black screen Windows 10 can easily take place. In addition to that, you might face a few glitches while watching movies and TV shows in other media players too. There are two ways that you can get the latest drivers – One is via Device Manager, and the other is via setup files. Let’s get to know them one by one.

Navigate to the Device Manager and find out the Graphics adapter. Right-click on the adapter and update. It will take some time to download and install the drivers. The other way is to get all the latest graphic driver setup files. Navigate to the computer manufacturer’s support website. You will get all the necessary driver setup files. Before that, don’t forget to enter the detailed info about the system OS. Lastly, you need to reboot your system to save the changes after a successful installation.

Solution 5: Clear Cache and Check for Malicious Files

Many residual files and viruses in your system can lead to Windows Movie Maker black screen Windows 10. So, you have to eliminate them both. First, you need to access the system drive’s temporary folder to clear all the cache and residual files. After that, run the full system scan with the help of the security application that you are using. Hopefully, you will face no issues with the Windows Movie Maker app.

Did you find any Error Codes?

There is a fair chance that you may get error codes with Windows Movie Maker black screen Windows 10, such as 0x87160139, 0x80004003 and more. So, what are you going to do now? Well, the above solutions will definitely help. If not, then there is one last way to resolve the error codes along with the black screen. Uninstall the application from the system completely. Clear the cache files with the help of a third-party application. After that, delete the existing setup file. Download a new one and re-install the application.

Formatting your System, Necessary or not?

No, it is not at all necessary to format your system to fix the issue. A few people might think that whatever software glitches take place, formatting the system is the only solution. It is absolutely a wrong concept. The process of format and restoring is time-consuming. On the other hand, it also decreases the life span of the internal SSD or HDD. So, the above-mentioned solutions will definitely work. It will keep your personal data safe and keep the application program data intact.