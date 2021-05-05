Thanks to the introduction of 3D sensor technology, automated passenger counters (APCs) have completely transformed the public transport sector. EyeRide has built advanced passenger counting technology systems for public vehicles such as school buses, trains, and buses.

These provide you with important information about your routes and the occupancy of your vehicles at any moment in time. By installing passenger counters in your fleet, you will know the detailed statistics of your stops and have access to real-time info about how passengers use your vehicles.

EyeRide’s leading APCs use advanced 3D technology to improve the accuracy of its passenger counting software for buses and trains. These efficient and sturdy sensors can work around the clock 24/7 (unlike people).

Vital data for fleet companies

Depending on their current passenger demands, fleet companies can react according to the numbers. Eliminate the costs and inconvenience of using manual counters in your buses and upgrade to 3D passenger sensors to monitor your fleet performance, optimize routes and allow for flexible vehicle adaptation

Reliable determination of passenger load

An onboard computer system processes your passenger counting data to ensure accurate counts of your passenger load. Discover a vast range of opportunities to improve your fleet planning, optimization, and evaluation of your entire vehicle network.

People counting for optimum vehicle frequency

The application of real-time information boosts transparency and improves passenger flow. As a result, you can plan your service frequency optimally and make flexible adjustments to your fleet as and when the need arises.

How automated passenger counters work?

An automated passenger counter works by monitoring passenger movements in vehicles. They are embedded with sensors that recognize whether a passenger is disembarking or entering a vehicle — internal electronics then compute and gather data on the occupancy of the vehicle.

EyeRide passenger counters have an accuracy rate of over 98%. Even in complex situations where large groups of people alight and board the vehicle simultaneously, advanced passenger counters can accurately count out the exact numbers.

APCs can be integrated with onboard GPS systems to help track vehicle location. This will unlock a wealth of information for transport companies to analyze the operation of their fleet. Data can be transferred wirelessly to a server for future downloads. Automatic passenger counters are becoming more popular among American transit operators.

APCs provide real-time crowding Information

Passenger counters give real-time information on vehicle crowding. At a time when social distancing has become ubiquitous amid the pandemic, crowded vehicles can increase the risk of transmission between passengers, which is a serious public health concern.

If vehicle crowding data is available in real-time, passengers can choose to wait for the next vehicle. Public transport operators are encouraged to observe social-distancing directives.

The application of 3D passenger counting software is essential for transit service planning and accuracy of reporting. APCs are particularly useful in passenger applications including subway, light rail, and rapid bus transit. Fleet managers can use automatic passenger counters to gather accurate patronage data and compare their fare revenues.