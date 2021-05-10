The graphics processing unit is a crucial component of your device for running games. It lets you get high-quality graphics that you look for while playing online games. Not only that, but it also helps to enhance the user experience of the game. As a result, you get an optimal gaming result. The GeForce from Nvidia is one such popular software among gamers, and for good reasons. After all, it is perfect for running the latest games and providing optimal graphics.

However, many users have reported about their GeForce Experience not working. That is quite a serious issue. In case you’re facing the same, you’d want a quick solution. Luckily, there are some expert options you have in that matter. So, keep reading to know more about the error and how you can resolve it.

Why is GeForce Experience not Working and How to Solve it?

There is more than just a single cause for this particular issue. In some cases, there could be multiple smaller problems behind it. You might not want to go for a professional repair right away. That would cost time and money after all.

In that case, there are some fixes you can try at home instead. You have to apply them depending on the cause of the problem.

Issues in Running the Program

Have you been running GeForce Experience in the background? In some cases, it can face problems while working that way. In case you’re wondering, there could be many causes behind that. Regardless, you might be able to solve this by simply restarting the program. This method has worked for many users, so you might want to give it a try.

To do this, you simply need to go to the Task Manager and stop GeForce Experience. Wait for a while before restarting it.

GeForce Experience has Turned Off

There are various services on your PC that have to run, while you’re using the device. They run in the background while you perform other tasks. This includes various audio and graphics-related services. You can configure these according to your preferences.

For example, you can select a particular service to start from the time you start the system. Otherwise, you can also use them with a manual starting option. In that case, you have to enable them whenever you start the system. Moreover, you can completely disable them as well.

If your device is unable to detect GeForce Experience, it could be related to this, you might have either set it to start manually. In that case, you need to go to the Services page and switch it to automatic. It would then start along with the system thereafter.

However, this would take up a good amount of RAM. So, if you’re trying to save some device memory right now, you might want to continue starting it manually.

Do you find the GeForce Experience service disabled? You might often end up doing so unknowingly. In that case, you just need to enable it and configure it as per your preferences.

Do you find this service running already? Many users have got an effective solution by restarting it. So, you might want to try it out as well. The problem lies somewhere else if that doesn’t work.

Old Video Driver

When it comes to getting optimal graphics quality, a driver is a crucial component for your PC. Many games won’t even run on a device unless it has the latest driver version. Therefore, you have to give attention to the one you’re using. Maybe it has become outdated now. As a result, the system is unable to interact with the GPU and it’s not working. If that’s the case, your device can’t run GeForce Experience unless it has the latest driver installed.

You need to search for the latest version in case you aren’t already using it. Simply go to the manufacturer’s website and find what you’re looking for. Moreover, you can also download driver software. It would help you keep the drivers updated automatically.

Otherwise, you can also update it manually by navigating to the driver in the Device Manager. This should solve the problem if there are no other causes behind it. Try running GeForce right after you’re done with this method.

Software Conflict

You probably have multiple software installed in your device for various purposes. Ideally, they are supposed to work just fine with each other. However, that’s not always the case from what it seems. That is why conflicting software is reported.

Now, there is no exact explanation behind it. They might be made in a way that they just can’t function in the presence of the other. Moreover, they can even conflict over occupying resources of the system.

If you’re facing problems in running GeForce, it may have something to do with this. Many other users have found this to be the case as well. So, you might want to consider removing the latest software that you downloaded. After all, it might be responsible for the GeForce Experience not working on your device. In that case, you can expect a fairly easy solution.

Antivirus application

In some cases, the antivirus program you’re using could also cause issues with the GPU. It might have blacklisted some files of the software. As a result, you’re unable to run it on your device. If that’s the case, you just have to move those files back to the whitelist. You can get GeForce Experience back on track on your device with this simple trick.

GPU Installation Error

If you’re unable to use GeForce Experience on your device, maybe it hasn’t been installed properly. This is more common than you might think. Many other users have reported this as causing the problem. There might have been some kind of error when you were installing the software. As a result, some files may have been corrupted. In that case, you won’t be able to run the software until you fix them.

Now it would understandably be quite difficult to find out the affected file. Therefore, reinstallation would be the easiest and most viable way from this point. Especially so if no other solutions have worked for you.

Conclusion….

GeForce Experience not working is one of the most annoying problems you might face. The methods given here are meant to help you get the quickest possible solution. Not only that, but it would be long-lasting as well. You must give all of them a try before you decide to proceed with a professional solution.