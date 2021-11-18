If you’re searching for new work in Los Angeles? Are you a new employee? Perhaps you want to start a career but don’t know where to begin. It can be difficult to navigate the local IT landscape, and finding the appropriate chance can be time-consuming and costly.

To assist you, we’ve compiled a list of the best staffing agency Los Angeles that specializes in software, marketing, advertising, design, executive search, banking, and basic staffing. So keep on reading this article to explore more.

Top Staffing Firms in Los Angeles

1. AMI Network

AMI Network is a Los Angeles-based staffing firm that focuses on medical and hospital management recruitment for physician practices, hospitals, and improving healthcare organizations.

Regular employment, temporary staffing, immediate hires, and other employment services are all available to employers. It provides professional advice on applications and interviews, as well as data on industry developments, to job searchers. With automation systems, artificial intelligence, and data analysis, it improves its status as a community of experts.

2. California Staffing Service

California Staffing Service is an organization that matches competent applicants with primary schools and childcare programs. Locally owned daycares and preschools as well as huge regional childcare networks have collaborated with the business’s recruiters. They help them discover educators and caretakers for both permanent and temporary roles.

Candidates are also given advice on how to enhance their professions by the organization. In Los Angeles and throughout California, California Staffing Service has assisted hundreds of companies and over 300 teachers, executives, and counselors since 2005.

3. Recruiting Social

The Recruiting Social team likes a hands-on strategy. As a reason, standard employment sites account for less than 5% of the company’s applicants. They’re also focused on developing future leaders by giving 10% of their sales to organizations that promote marginalized youth’s education.

4. The Recruiterie

The Recruiterie is a non-profit staffing company that provides non-profit organizations with specialized recruiting services. The Recruiterie is concerned with assessing the proficiency and fit of candidates.

Recruiterie, based in Phoenix but capable of serving Los Angeles, understands where to recruit the best individuals for management and specialist support roles. Most crucially, an additional consideration for non-profit financial limits distinguishes a program model specifically suited to meet their demands.

5. Exact Staff

Exact Staff is a firm that assists job seekers and businesses in the Los Angeles metro area. This group hires for a variety of positions, including general labor, warehouse, and manufacture, as well as researching, admin, and social networks.

Exact Staff is a woman-owned employment service that has been serving full-time and temporary job hunters since 1996. The corporation promotes ecosystem health & wellbeing by establishing sustainability programs with business partners and informing the public about green practices.

6. Interstate Personnel Services

For almost 30 years, Interstate Personnel Services has provided specialized recruiting solutions in Los Angeles. It assists individuals in locating employment opportunities and employers in locating talented employees.

People with knowledge in shipping, human resource management, engineering, finance, and medicine might benefit from the agency’s services. It also offers candidates looking for part-time, full-time, or short-term employment. Interstate Personnel Services also collaborates with a diverse range of businesses, including Eaton, Skechers, Hyundai, and Oakwood Worldwide.

7. Chrysalis Enterprises

Chrysalis Enterprises has been offering excellent solutions to Los Angeles’ most prominent groups and demanding corporate customers for more than two decades, while also establishing transitional career possibilities for Chrysalis clients. Chrysalis Enterprises is now the biggest employer of its type in Los Angeles, as well as one of the country’s most well-known social industries.

8. Proven Recruiting

Proven Recruiting, which was created in 2007, focuses on finance and accountancy and provides a variety of services ranging from standard recruiting to executive search. Their staff recognizes the importance of variety and engagement in developing a productive team as a recognized Minority Business Enterprise.

9. Vaco

The concept of Vaco, which means ‘to free oneself from a master,’ is based on the belief that individuals should be allowed to obtain individuality in their profession. In 2001, three ex-members of Big Four accounting firms formed the firm, which grew in 2014 and purchased Focus Search Partners.