If you have been using the same MacBook for several years now, you must have noticed its lagging performance. It is a common issue among Mac users, and every Mac user has to deal with it one day or another. Fortunately, you are not the only one, and because of this, it becomes essential for Apple to help you out with this unnecessary predicament.

Apple knew that the slow performance issue could trouble the user in the future; this is why Apple has included a few tweaks into their OS that can significantly improve your machine’s performance.

This article will discuss straightforward to use but major tweaks that can significantly improve your system’s performance. Read on and find out.

Tone Down Your Visual Settings

We all know a macOS is one of the most beautiful looking operating systems out there. Nonetheless, all those attractive features and animations take a toll on the performance of your system. If you want your device to run as smoothly as possible, you have to disable these extra visuals that take up resources and could be used by actual applications you need to work with.

To cut these unwanted carbs out of your Mac’s diet, open System Preferences from the Apple menu, then go-to Accessibility and open up the Display tab. Tick all the boxes marked Reduce transparency, which will leave you with a faster, albeit more spartan, interface.

Check Your System Usage

When you have to squeeze the performance out of your Mac, the first thing you need to figure out is what might be slowing it down. To find out where all your system resources are getting employed, check out a not-so-fashion, but useful tool called Activity Monitor.

Start by opening Spotlight with Command+Space or by merely clicking on the magnifying glass in the menu bar. Then type “Activity Monitor” in the search box. Select the first suggestion that comes up on the list, and it will show you all the duplicate applications and background processes currently running on your computer.

Within the activity monitor, you’ll see the list of all active programs. Once you’re comfortable navigating within Activity Monitor, you can use it to your advantage by improving your system’s performance. However, if you find it difficult, here you can find several ways to improve your Mac’s performance issue.

First, identify the applications that are consuming a fair share of your system’s memory. If you don’t need them, you can shut them down – ultimately freeing up your system’s memory that can be used to accomplish tasks at hand. For example – if you are working on multiple browsers but only using one, you can close the ones you are not working on right now with Activity Monitors assistance.

The Bottom-Line

There are many ways in which you can magnify the performance of your Mac. Above mentioned tweaks have proved themselves one of the most comfortable and most effective for many Mac users. You too can try them and acquire the benefits of a lighting sleep Mac, once again.