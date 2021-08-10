The Canon printer error C000 is an internal error that occurs when you are trying to print any important documents on your Canon printer. As a result, the Canon printer does not function or work correctly and the situation is frustrating.

This error code can be caused by various reasons including packaging materials of the Canon printer, improper set the ink tank, jammed paper, etc.

How to Fix Canon Printer Error C000?

Here we will be proving five procedures to get rid of the Canon printer error C000 on the device. One of these will help you to solve this problem. Move on to the next procedure if the previous one doesn’t work for you:

Procedure 1 – Ensure that all the Packing Materials has been Removed

If you do not remove any packing materials from the printer then you may encounter this error code on the device. So, you need to check if the packing materials are removed or not. If not, then properly remove it from the inside and outside of the Canon printer.

Simply open the Canon printer door and remove all the packing materials from the Canon printer. After removing them close the printer door and then try to print to check if the issue is resolved or not. If it does not solve this issue then try to apply another procedure.

Procedure 2 – Properly Seat the Ink Tanks

Sometimes, improper seat the ink tanks can cause the Canon printer error C000 on the device. Therefore, you should seat the ink tanks correctly to the Canon printer. To do that follow these steps:

Switch off the Printer by pressing the Power button. Open the printer door Seat the ink tank correctly After that, close the Canon printer door and then switch on the printer by pressing the Power button. Once you are done with these steps, check if the Canon printer works correctly without any error.

Procedure 3 – Ensure that the Ink Cartridges are not Empty

According to the users, the Canon printer error C000 occurs, if the printer ink cartridges are empty. So, you should check if the ink cartridges are empty or not.

Remove the ink cartridge one by one from your Canon printer and check them properly. If you find any cartridge is empty then replace it with a new one and then check if the error code still shows up or not.

Procedure 4 – Reset the Canon Printer

Sometimes, resetting the Canon printer can get solved the Canon printer error C000. To know more about it follow the steps hereunder:

Press the Power button to turn on the Canon printer. Disconnect all the cables from the printer as well as the power source. After that, you need to wait for a few minutes. Connect all the cables from the Canon printer as well as the power source Then press the Power button to turn on the Canon printer. After doing this, check if the problem should be resolved or not.

Also Read: Canon Support Code 5100

Procedure 5 – Remove all Foreign Objects and Clear the Paper Feed Path

After performing the previous procedures if this error code still arises then you need to try to remove all the Foreign objects and clean the paper feed path properly on your Canon printer.

Jammed paper or other foreign obstruction in the paper feed path of the Canon printer can also result in this problem. So, ensure that, any paper is not jammed on the printer. If yes, then gently remove the paper from the printer. After that, remove all and any foreign objects from the printer and clean the paper feed path of the Canon printer.

We hope the five following procedures should help you to resolve the Canon printer error C000. With the help of the above five procedures with the steps, you will be able to get rid of this error code from the Canon printer.