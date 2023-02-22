If you are a fan of Amazon then you’d be familiar with Twitch Prime. Twitch prime is basically a premium version that Amazon Prime offers. With Twitch Prime, there’s a lot that you can do with Twitch Prime. Such as play game content using monthly subscriptions.

However, many Amazon Prime users have been reported a common issue in recent light. And that is an issue related to the Twitch Prime account being unable to work or twitch prime not working.

If you’ve faced it too then go through the details below to resolve it.

What is the Issue with Twitch Prime Account?

The Amazon Prime Twitch Account issue has been mostly reported by international customers. These customers have been trying to sign in to the Twitch Prime account from a different region.

Upon attempting that, Twitch shows the following statement:

“oh no! we can’t enable twitch prime on your account.”.

If you are experiencing this error even if you already have a twitch Prime account then go to the next section to get the solutions for it.

How to Resolve Twitch Prime Account Issue?

In this section you’ll find some relevant content on twitch prime error account and make it work:

Keep in mind that these solution below are applicable for the following countries:

Mexico, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, United States, Belgium, France, Japan, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Luxemburg, Austria.

If you don’t belong to one of these regions, then you need to first cancel the subscription for the Amazon Prime Twitch account and then sign in to the account again.

STEP 1

When you are attempting to sign up for the Twitch Prime account, keep in mind that you’re doing it from a legitimate marketplace. Also, ensure that the credit card you’re using for the subscription is registered to a region that registered to your region.

STEP 2

The next thing you need to do is make sure that the auto-renewal option is disabled. Or make sure that the region selected is specifically yours.

STEP 3

Make sure that you’ve chosen the right flag based on your region. Then click on the option called “Sign Up For Twitch Prime”. After that, fill in the next page which asks you for personal information. Fill them up as per the requirement.

STEP 4

Make sure that you have a good internet connection. sometimes this error could occur if the network connection is poor in strength.

STEP 5

Here’s one last thing you can try and that is to reach out to the Amazon Twitch Prime support team. They’d be able to help assess the issue and solve it for you.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Why can’t I enable twitch Prime on my account?

You don’t use your region’s right Amazon market. Your credit card problems (it might be invalid) Amazon Prime’s card data are obsolete.

Why does my twitch Prime not work?

Most of the Twitch Prime problems can be remedied by unlinking your Twitch account and linking it to your PC account on our website for account connections. Please make sure the correct accounts are linked.

How do I claim my prime subscription on twitch?