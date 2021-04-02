Imagine playing a movie or a game on your computer and you find that there’s no sound coming from it. This can surely be a very annoying situation. Unfortunately, this is quite commonly faced by Windows users, from what it seems. You’ll find a lot of people complaining about it on the internet. If you’re facing this issue on your PC, you could try some troubleshooting methods to fix the problem.

Keep reading for some valuable information on that topic.

What can be the cause behind this?

When you face any issue with your computer, you surely try to figure out the reason behind it. After all, you can get on with finding a solution only after you know the cause. In this case, there can be many different causes, it can be hardware as well as software issues that cause the problem. Being an end-user, you might be confused about what you’re supposed to do in this case. However, you’ll find the solutions to be quite simple when you get to know them.

How do you bring the audio back?

When you get no sound from the system, you might be a little confused about what to do. That’s why you’d probably prefer to look up the solutions on the internet. To make it easier for you, here we have all the methods that you can try

Use the troubleshooter given in the device

As you know, the problem being discussed is faced quite often by users, so much so that even the manufacturers have taken note of it. When you are not able to play any sound on the device, you don’t have to look much further. Just go to the Control Panel where you’ll find the troubleshooting option. When you select it, it brings up another list of options. Go to ‘hardware and sound’ and you’ll find the option to troubleshoot the problem. This will take a while, but will definitely solve the issue. If it doesn’t, there’s no need to be worried. There are some more methods that you can try out.

Make sure the speakers are selected for output

As you probably know, you can choose the output devices for the audio. You can connect external speakers and play the audio through them. Otherwise, you can also use headphones for the purpose. But, what if you aren’t using any of these? In that case, it is natural to suspect the output device setting, if you’re not getting sound.

Now, there is only one way to be sure. Go to the playback devices setting and select default in case it’s running on some other option. This would set the in-built speakers as the output device. However, it doesn’t end there and you also have to optimize the sound quality. It might not be set to the best option for your requirements.

Check for problems in the hardware

If you’re using headphones and facing this issue, it could simply be that they’re damaged. The software is not always necessarily at fault, for this problem. So, you might want to try running the file while using speakers. Now, you can use either the in-built or separate ones. If either of them is not showing results, then it might be time to go for a repair. However, if both of them are not functioning, you can be sure that the problem is software-related.

Update the driver software for audio

To run an audio file, the operating system of your computer has to recognize the output device, first. Only then will it be able to perform the function properly. Now, the computer would need some software to connect with the device. That’s where an audio driver comes into the picture. It is a very crucial component for your computer. Like all software, there are regular updates for this one as well.

So, you have to keep it up-to-date so that it functions properly. To do this, you have to go to the Device Manager. You’ll find the drivers in your device listed under ‘Sound, video and game controllers’.

Install the driver if damaged

Updating this software, if it isn’t so already, can solve the issue. But, what if it is up-to-date and you’re still not getting sound? In such cases, you might get confused, but there’s no reason to be so. A possible explanation could be that the software is damaged. Now, there’s no option to repair the audio driver, unlike in the case of other files. All you can do is uninstall and then reinstall it.

Restart the computer

This solution is often approved for many other problems. If you have tried it out, you know that it’s effective in many cases. So, why not try it in this one as well? After all, there are so many wonders that a simple restart can do. Now, you might understandably doubt whether this will work. In that case, there’s only one way to be sure about it, try it.

Check whether the file you’re running is corrupted

When you can’t hear any sound from your computer, there isn’t necessarily a problem with either the software or hardware. It could also be that the file you’re running is itself at fault, maybe it’s corrupted. If that’s the case, you might want to repair it. There are some tools that let you do that effectively. If you want to download the file again, that can be a viable solution too.

Conclusion…

Problems in audio have been reported by many users after the latest software update of Windows. You would want to get rid of this issue if it shows up on your computer. All the methods given here can be effective, depending on what’s causing the problem. So, if you give them a try, let’s hope that at least one of them works for you.