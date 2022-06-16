So, you have had lots of interest and registrations for your online event, but then not many people have actually attended on the day. But why does this happen, and how can we maximise attendance for online events? Let’s take a look.

1. It is too difficult to find and log in

You should make it as easy as possible to register for and attend the event as possible. If you have a dedicated landing page for your event, it must be simple to log in, and be very responsive to user interaction. If the page is too difficult to navigate, or it takes too long to load, participants will simply give up trying, and thus not attend your event.

In fact, only 4% of people will wait for a page to load for more than 20 seconds . Even more importantly, 35% of people are only willing to wait 3 to 5 seconds for a page to load, 20% will wait up to 3 seconds, and 7% need the page to load immediately for them to stick around.

2. No opportunity for networking

One reason why people attend webinars is to network with other people in the industry. Thus, it is important that your webinar platform allows for interactive elements, break out rooms, live chat, Q&As, and so on.

By providing people with the opportunity to make new connections and discuss things with industry experts, this will improve the interest in, and ultimately the turnout for, your online event.

3. Poor choice of speakers

Choose your speakers wisely – if people have registered for your event, and they hear that you have booked a speaker that is not an industry expert, they are less likely to see value in your event, and thus less likely to show up.

However, if your online event features highly-regarded keynote speakers, attendee figures will be much higher, as the event will offer a unique opportunity to gain expert insights into the industry.

4. Inefficient technology

Unlike in-person events, online events are entirely dependent on technology to operate. In addition to microphones and speakers, you also have to contend with camera quality, live streaming video, live chat, and pre-recorded segments. If things keep buffering or falling out of sync, participants are likely to give up and log out of the online event.

5. Unengaging content

On average, audiences to a presentation will typically begin to lose concentration after around 10 minutes . Of course, if the content is highly engaging, it is likely to keep the audience’s attention for longer; and, if it is not engaging, then it is only logical that attendees will leave the event.

6. No focus on the customer or audience

Talking to the audience, and inviting them to interact with you and one another, is a great way to keep audiences engaged. If you ignore the audience’s presence, it shows that you either don’t value their opinions, or that their attendance is not required, prompting them to leave the event.

7. Lack of communication

And finally, people can’t attend the event without you telling them when it is! Remember to follow up with those that have registered, making the process of attending as simple and hassle-free as possible.