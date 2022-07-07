Scriptless testing, as the name implies, is testing without scripts. Test scripts are detailed descriptions of each system transaction that must be completed in order to validate a system under test. It is employed in automated testing.

Codeless testing is another name for scriptless testing. Scriptless testing is a method of automating testing by using automation tools, such as test automation frameworks like Selenium, rather than manually writing test scripts.

Testers use automated test cases instead of writing test scripts. This speeds up testing because the time spent in creating scripts is reduced to zero.

This testing method has relieved testers of the time and effort spent on writing test scripts.

Scriptless testing tools typically record the tester’s actions as he or she navigates through functionalities on UI. A few tools also use a keyword-driven approach, in which you explain a test case by picking keywords and parameters from a dropdown menu.

Let us go over it in depth.

How to perform scriptless testing?

Mostly, Scriptless testing can be accomplished in two ways:

#01 Record and Playback

This is the most commonly used scriptless testing method. Some automation tools allow the tester to record actions as he or she navigates through the various functionalities on the application’s user interface.

For example, the workflow of purchasing anything on an e-commerce site can be automated by following the steps below :

SignUp Login Search the item Add to Cart Checkout and payment

This complete scenario includes numerous data inputs, features, and third-party integrations. As a result, many things can go wrong while code is regularly modified for updates. However, you can easily navigate as if you were a user, record tests, and automate them.

Any changes due to enhanced features or modified code can be easily updated and automated for testing.

#02 Keyword-driven scriptless automation

A keyword-driven test is a series of operations that are represented in a keyword format. Drag and drop the specific keywords onto a specific action to perform testing. The keywords direct what actions should be taken on their system or application.

Cross-browser and parallel testing are also features of some scriptless testing tools. This means you can run tests on various browsers at the same time.

Benefits of Scriptless testing

Although the advantages of scriptless testing vary depending on the tool used. There are a few broad benefits. Scriptless testing is preferred over traditional testing methods such as manual testing because it benefits both QAs and organizations that use it in the following ways:

It has a low operating cost and thus provides a good return on investment. When changes occur in the software under test, modifications to test suites are also easier to integrate into scriptless testing, increasing agility and turnaround times. It significantly reduces the time required to test an application in order to keep up with the rapid agile software development methodology and consistently deliver software, making the testing phase more manageable and efficient. To build a test case without manually writing a single line of code, the only requirement is a basic understanding of coding and software testing logic. Simply put, scriptless testing can assist organizations in growing exponentially in a relatively short period of time.

Challenges in scriptless testing :

Despite the numerous benefits of scriptless testing, we still face a few challenges.

Scriptless testing is restricted to interacting with UI elements. A tester, on the other hand, can validate end-to-end test cases and ensure critical components are error-free.

Scriptless testing is constrained by the same constraints as the test framework it employs. This means that it may not test things like captcha, barcodes, and so on.

The initial cost of a scriptless testing automation tool is high.

Input data must be in a specific state; otherwise, it can cause significant problems in a variety of scenarios.

How to start Scriptless testing?

Conclusion

Software testing has changed dramatically as a result of scriptless testing. While necessary, traditional test automation methods require specialized skill sets and incur costs in terms of test script creation and maintenance.

Scriptless test automation aids in overcoming these challenges by reducing the time it takes to automate, lowering costs, shortening the testing cycle, etc.

