We’ve already prepared a list of remote editing jobs to save your time. Check them below!

#1 Publishing Editor

If poring over books has always been your hobby, you might consider working for a publishing house. You’ll engage with modern authors, discuss the publishing strategy for their novels and ensure their works are proofread.

Are there any pitfalls? Certainly, there are. The modern publishing business is an extremely competitive field. Yet, one must be an expert and showcase astonishing work experience to enter this particular career field.

#2 Blog Editor

One of the top job positions for entry-level specialists, becoming a blog editor is easy. Most remote employers do not demand breathtaking accomplishments.

That’s why blog editing is a godsend for students who want to gain some experience before leaving college.

Why should one consider a blog editing career?

A variety of blogs to choose from is surprising;

Great option for entry-level specialists;

Good way to become an expert in things you like, for instance, fashion or gardening.

#3 Video Script Editor

Working as a video editor does not always mean editing films and ads. No need to know Filmora for this online job. Nonetheless, adding your knowledge of film-editing software is a good reason to stand out among other job seekers.

A script editor specializes in editing and sometimes writing scripts for commercials, ads, and movies. Most often, a script editor cooperates with the team of writers and manages both writing and editing processes.

#4 Editor in Chief

Yes, that’s exactly who Miranda Priestly in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ was. However, to become like her, your job skills should be more than editing and proofreading.

Simply put, an editor in Chief is the main manager in the publishing house. They cooperate with other departments and are responsible for task management.

Certainly, you can get professional help from a career advice expert to nail an interview on the road to your dream job. Before that happens, get some training for your skills.

As an applicant, you must improve and list the following skills in your resume:

Excellent organization skills;

Attention to detail;

Great communication skills;

Teamwork.

#5 Magazine Editor

Now that’s a job worth catching. Unlike most stereotyped views, there are tons of magazines that are not about fashion. Nonetheless, there is nothing wrong if you decide to work for Vogue or Cosmopolitan.

To land a job as a professional magazine editor, you must know how to work on editorial calendars and edit articles composed by writers. Apart from that, you will have to participate in the creation of storyboards. Hence, having a bright imagination as a potential magazine editor is a must too.

#6 Copy Editor

Among all editing professions, this one is an outsider. No one can truly explain how copyediting differs from common editing. In reality, a copy editor is more of a proofreader who extensively focuses on the technical quality of the text.

To get more interviews and beat the resume-scanning software, develop outstanding grammar skills. Nope, knowing how to use Grammarly is not enough for a recruiter to hire you. To land an interview, get some experience in proofreading and know your grammar well.

#7 Proofreader

Sometimes being a proofreader requires a high school diploma and a strong command of a particular language. Like with any other job, your task here is to persuade the hiring manager that you match all job demands.

As a matter of fact, all great editors start with proofreading. Though the job is on the lower rank in the editorial hierarchy, proofreading is a great way to expand your career resources.

Most businesses employ proofreaders for technical, medical, or law documentation. Sure, it doesn’t sound as exciting as being a publishing editor. Yet, your proofreading experience is the first step to becoming a future publishing-house employee.

#8 Freelance Editor

In many cases, working as a freelancer means a higher salary, no fear regarding ATS bots, and more freedom. But don’t be naive as there are a few downsides about being a self-employed editor:

You do the entire job search by yourself;

There are more duties like communication with clients and time organization;

Top publishing houses look for in-house editors to be employed as a part of their team.

Most recruiters prefer knowing all applicant’s job experiences. Once you decide to leave freelance platforms, add your freelance editorial experience to invest in your career.

#9 Health and Lifestyle Editor

As the article said earlier, not all magazines are about fashion. For instance, some magazines are about medicine. Yet, they require candidates with medical experience and a love for writing.

Some recruiting firms may ask applicants whether they have a medical degree or any other qualification related to it. That’s why you might be advised to get some additional training before joining the editorial team.

Though not the most popular option among other editorial occupations, becoming a health and lifestyle editor is worth a try.

Conclusion

With the rise of blog culture, editing has experienced substantial growth in the job market. If you are a frequent visitor to Jooble and FlexJobs, you’ll see that a modern editor can edit everything, whether a digital article or a book. Just get some skills, beat the ATS system, and win your dream job!