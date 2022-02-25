In Windows 10, many users have faced an error – you do not have permission to save files to this location. This is one of the common permission errors, and it might be possible that you are trying to save a file to any particular folder. And, all of a sudden, a message pops up showing you don’t have permission to save in this location error.

In such a case, to obtain permission you have to contract administration and recommend saving files in other folders. This error indicates that modification can not be done in the involved folder.

The error is mainly connected to system settings and file settings. There is also a possibility that antivirus could change the system settings and can cause the error. You can fix the error by trying to disable all the installed antiviruses. Some more methods are given below to help you out.

Methods to Fix – You do not have Permission to Save Files to this Location

Now, we will be discussing the methods that can help you to solve the error. The methods are quite simple and well elaborated. Thus, you won’t face any difficulties applying the methods.

1. Control over Administrators on Particular Folders

If you want to solve the error, then you can follow the notifications as required. The steps are mentioned below:

First, you have to right-click on the folder that you want to save, and then select Properties from the menu.

A pop-up window will appear. Click on the Security option followed by clicking on the Edit option.

After that, you have to hit the Administrators option. Now, you can check the Full Control on the Allow column. Finally, hit the Okay button to save the changes.

2. Saving the File to a Different Location

In case you don’t want to fix the problem for any reason, then you can choose any different location to save the file. A message will pop up on your window saying to save the file to the recommended folder, and you just have to hit the ‘Yes’ option. It would be better to remember the recommended folder, or else you might take some time to find it. And, even it is not the ideal location to save the file.

3. Change the Owner of the Folder

The “you do not have permission to save files to this location” error can be resolved by changing the owner of the folder. A lot of users have fixed the issue with this method. And, they are listed below:

At first, you have to open the Properties option and search the Security tab, followed by selecting the Advanced button.

A new window will appear. You have to find the owner and select the Change option.

Then, a dialog box will appear, and you have to type the Object Name. And, to check if the name is legal, you have to select the Check Names option.

If this is legal, the complete name will be detected and even displayed. You just have to hit the Okay button.

Now, just check the Replace Owner On subscription And, Objects and hit the Ok button. Then, you have to give Full Control and finally restart the computer.

4. Run the Program as Administrator

If any users run Word or Excel or any other program, you may receive this error you don’t have permission to save in this location when you are about to save the file after modifying. In cases like that, the direct way is to run the program as an administrator.

You just have to open the program and right-click on it. Then, select the Run As Administrator option from the menu. After that, you can modify the file in the program and save it.

5. Permission to the Current User

The error “you do not have permission to save files to this location” can be fixed if you give permission to the current user. The steps are listed below:

First, press the Windows+R button to open the Run dialog box. Type “netplwiz” and hit the OK button.

A User Account window will appear. You have to choose the account you are facing a problem with, followed by clicking the Properties option.

Now, check the Administrator option under the Group Membership tab and finally hit the Apply button followed by the OK option.

6. Disabling the User Account Control

You can also set the Never notify option to remove the notification for this user account. This will help by stopping the computer to notify when the application tries to make any changes to the system settings. The steps are given below:

By using Cortana search, open the Change User Account Control Settings.

Then, in the main interface of the settings, shift the slider to the Never Notify position, and click on the OK to save the changes made.

Conclusion…

These are the six methods that will help you to solve the error you do not have permission to save files to this location. Many users have already fixed the issue with the help of this error.