After the success of Windows 10, the flagship computer Operating System Windows is planning something else. Recently, an official Microsoft retailer has revealed the news of the upcoming Windows 11. After hearing the news, an official representative of Microsoft looked deeply into the matter and reported that Microsoft doesn’t have any plans for releasing Windows 11.

Now, this has triggered confusion. People are debating about the actual truth. And, is Microsoft planning to surprise its customers? Let’s find out.

The Gift Card Incident

After the information released by Microsoft executive, the retailer confidently announced that he has been confirmed by Microsoft about the launch of Windows 11. But, after some time, the retailer apologized via email to the representative for posting invalid information.

A gift card was sent by the retailer which the latter refused. So, we can be sure from this incident that Microsoft is not going to launch Windows 11.

New Functions on Windows 10 instead of Windows 11

As the probability of the launch of Windows 11 is null, the software giant will not disappoint its customers. There are few new functions that are going to be added to Windows 10 instead. The design of those new functions will take Windows 10 to the next level. Those functions and features will secure your data and maintain the security of the entire system.

After Windows 10 gets its new updates, you will receive some excellent features or functions like passwordless Microsoft account, text magnifier, text cursor easier to find. In addition to that, you will also be able to create events very quickly and get to the notification settings on the taskbar. Moreover, the applications in the system will look more stylish and classy. There will be a large variety of emoji or smiley along with the virtual keyboard.

The Replacement of all the Windows Problems

Along with the updates of Windows 10, Microsoft now promises all its users that they will not face any type of problem. Additionally, they are about to launch the latest updates, in the upcoming few weeks.

These brand new improvements will not only solve all the problems who are using Windows 10 but will also upgrade their system to Windows 10. Furthermore, there are also certain important and recognizable points that the software giant will let you know through the forums.