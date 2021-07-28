When you hear the acronym CTO, what comes to mind? Most people are aware that this stands for Chief Technical Officer. This is the person in charge of making decisions regarding the technical side of the company.

The CTO will check the potential strategies to create an effective tech experience to benefit the company. One thing that is clear is this: not everyone can be a CTO. It should be someone who has the following qualities:

They should have good knowledge of technology.

They should be familiar with operations and IT architecture.

They need to have vast talent in integrating IT with the current business model of the company.

The pandemic has changed the way that people hire virtual CTO. Some startup companies know how important it is to appoint the right person. It can be hard to find the right people though so they would look for remote workers and appoint a virtual CTO instead.

What is the Virtual CTO?

A virtual CTO will come with a lot of responsibilities. This person will be responsible for evaluating the current network infrastructure of the company. There is also a need to check the needs of the employees and other staff members to ensure that they are all happy with the direction and progress of the company.

The Role of Virtual CTO in Business

You want to hire virtual CTO who will be able to do the tasks that your business may need at present time. The CTO will do the following things:

Check the current technology assets and make sure that they are always up-to-date.

Develop a vision that is more focused on technology that can help improve the company in the future.

Make sure that the technical infrastructure has been planned properly and can take the company to the next level.

Manage the different vendors of the company if there are any.

Implement procedures that are related to technology.

Check out the different trends that can positively affect the business.

Let us say that you are having some trouble analyzing the strategies that your company needs in order to improve. The CTO can be in charge of providing the answers to the questions you may have.

The best thing about a virtual CTO is you do not need to hire someone full-time. This can save your company a lot of money. You only need to pay for the services that will be given to you whenever you need them.

How Can You Find the Best Virtual CTO?

The easiest way is to probably go online. There are different channels wherein some people can be offering the virtual CTO service that you are looking for. It can still be hard to make a decision though. You have no way of knowing if the person that you are going to hire will be worth the money or not.

You can probably ask for help from some of the technologists that you know. They will be able to recommend a few people who will be familiar with the issues that you are facing now. Create a shortlist of the people that were recommended to you and ask the right questions.

Ask them about the following:

Realistic projections regarding your data size

How fast software delivery will be

Dev platforms that you may need

If you have any other questions, ask away. You need to know if they have the skills and knowledge to work with you. You need to know if they can help you.

What is the Best Way to Find the Right CTO for Your Business?

Some outsourcing companies offer different types of knowledgeable and skilled people that can be hired. They have already checked the credentials of the people that they have under their company. All you have to do is to choose from their wide array of qualified candidates. Virtual CTO pricing can vary depending on the type of CTO that you are going to hire.

Advantages of Hiring a Virtual CTO

Your company will always have a choice to hire in-house CTOs over virtual CTOs. At this point, you are already aware that virtual CTOs will be able to do the things that in-house CTOs can do. The main difference is they will be doing it remotely. They can be from a different country but they would still understand the different goals of your organization.

They should still know what the objectives of your company are so that they can come up with solutions to work towards that goal.

These are the benefits that you can expect to get:

They will be more cost-effective. The fees that you have to pay them will be significantly lower as compared to hiring in-house CTOs from your country. This is because the cost of living from where they are from is also lower.

Hiring can also be easier. Everything can be done online which can make the process faster and easier. It will also be less complicated to find the perfect fit. All of the qualifications will already be available. You just need to decide who among the qualified applicants will be chosen.

Expect that the different virtual CTOs that you will consider know about finding solutions to problems like yours. They need to know how they can help your company thrive.

They do not need to undergo a lot of training anymore. This is an important thing. When you hire in-house CTOs, you have to make sure that they are always updated with the latest trends that can help your company. Virtual CTOs will do everything on their own. They will make adjustments depending on what your company may need. The only thing that you have to spend on is the fees that you are going to pay them for their services.

You are going to find solutions that are within the scope of your company. The budget of your company will also be checked so that the right answers will be given to you.

Conclusion

Hiring a virtual CTO is the answer to all of your tech-related problems. It is easy to become overwhelmed especially if you have never fully understood tech stuff before. Virtual CTOs will always do their best to provide what you need.

If you have a startup company or you are still starting to build your network, this can be the better solution. This will save you money as compared to immediately hiring an in-house CTO. The standalone projects that you may have can be analyzed and be given proper solutions easily for a minimal cost.