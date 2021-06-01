When you get a new house, new office room, or just renovating stuff, you get tons of lighting options. There are countless lighting type fixtures, colors, and each has its own merits and demerits. Each has its different suitable application places/spaces.

One of the recent lighting fixtures, which is incredibly effective infused with flexible technology, is recessed lighting. It is a modern and versatile lighting option that is sleek, stylish with some additional functions.

If you don’t get what recessed lighting is, you may know it as downlights or recessed can light. The main highlight of this lighting fixture is the type of housing, type of lamp/bulb, and trim.

While you choose a type of recessed lighting, you have to see what functions it offer to your available space. You should select this type of lighting depending on the room size, interior design, light bulb type, etc. One of the recessed LED lighting brands that I would like to recommend is the Lepro recessed lighting .

You might have seen many places that use recessed lighting. Still, you may likely wonder why is recessed can lighting fixtures popular and advantageous.

Benefits of Recessed Lighting

Here, we will see what benefits recessed lighting offers. There can still be some cons of these lighting fixtures, though.

Recessed lighting is an excellent fit for spaces with low ceilings. It is because the lights are installed directly into the ceiling. This makes the lighting effective for low clearance spaces.

The proper selection of recessed lighting lamps does not obstruct the interior design of the room.

Recessed lights tend to be more transparent and focused and also complement the room design. For example, you can use recessed lights to get a spotlight effect and illuminate specific reading areas, tables, etc.

The unobstructed direct light of these fixtures makes it an excellent option for culinary areas/kitchens.

There is also a waterproof recessed lighting fixture which is best to install in bathrooms or swimming pools. A non-protruding lamp will not create any risk of water shocks.

Now that you know how you can benefit from installing recessed lights in your house or office, it is essential to learn about its trim types. The type of light trim helps accentuate the overall look of the ceiling and house design. If you want to glimpse the trim types, you can look for them at Lepro .

Types of Recessed Lighting Trim

When you select a particular type of light trim, note that it correlates with the housing. The mismatching choice could create an unappealing vibe to the onlookers.

Bevel/Baffle Trim – This recessed lighting trim type has a ribbed interior that minimizes glare and does not flush with the ceiling. It gives a minimalist look to space.

Reflector Trim – The inset of the bulb here is the same as the baffle trim style. It illuminates the most due to its mirrored surface.

Open Trim – An open trim bulb is nearly flush or flush with the ceiling. Since the bulb is protruded, it creates an unrestricted illumination to the area.

Eyeball/Adjustable Trim – This type of eyeball trim is flexible, meaning you can direct the light to where you want to focus. You can use it as a wall-wash light or an accent light.

Gimbal Trim – Gimbal Trim is almost similar to the eyeball trim lighting. The lamp/bulb of this trim is substantially flush with the ceiling.

Pinhole/Flat Trim – The bulb of the pinhole trim creates very little light. It is mainly used as a spotlight.

Wall-wash Trim – As the name suggests, this type of recessed lighting trim is suitable for installing walls to highlight a painting or a fireplace. A wall-wash frame has a shield/cover that obstructs half the light from full illumination to a specific area only.

Shower Trim – Here, the bulb is covered by a tempered glass lens installed in wet locations like showers, bathrooms, swimming pools, sauna, etc.

Square Aperture Trim – The trim is square-shaped to add a unique architectural vibe to the overall design.

Whichever recessed lighting trim you choose to install, you can also add a light dimmer switch so that you can adjust the space environment accordingly.

The type of light trim is just an addition to relate with the housing design or kind. You should also look into the type of bulb/lamp that you install into the trim. Most of the recessed lighting today has LED integration. But, if you install non-LED recessed lighting, you have different lamp styles in front of you.

Popular lamp shapes/styles are the A-lamp, R-lamp, Par lamp, and MR16 lamp. Each lamp type offers different functions. This could relate to factors like lumens, color temperature, wattage, etc. Each varying element has a different effect on the quality of light and the lighting space.

To install the recessed lighting fixture, you can consult a professional electrician or follow the instruction manual provided.