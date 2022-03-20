Introduction

Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized the world with its competitive edge and advanced innovations. It enables businesses to take autonomous and strategic decisions and lower human efforts. A majority of businesses completely rely on the role of AI, and it is a fact that due to the high use of AI technology, there is an increased number of sales.

Importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

What makes Artificial Intelligence so important? Artificial Intelligence is getting common and holds several critical benefits that make it an amazing tool for virtually any modern organization. These benefits include the following:

1. Automation

Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized our daily lives by automating various tasks and operations. There is less routine with AI as it takes care of everyday routine tasks, such as daily statistics snapshots, automatic sending of letters with utility bills, greeting letters, and other important notifications.

By integrating artificial intelligence into modern apps, not only can you lighten your workload but also upskill yourself at your own pace. It would also help you in your professional endeavors.

2. No Chance for Human Error

Another benefit of AI is its ability to reduce the chances of human error. Humans are susceptible to exhaustion, emotion, and other triggers. These can hinder your decision-making capabilities. For instance, an anxious surgeon or nervous pilot can make the wrong decision, thus causing fatalities within a split second.

3. Improved Forecasting

AI is also known to help weather departments identify oncoming weather anomalies and disasters. They map cloud movements through advanced detection techniques. It enables them to pass on the information to departments that can better prepare for any natural disasters that could displace a huge amount of people. Apart from this, AI can be used to identify the ideal time for plantation and harvesting, thus increasing the yield received by farmers.

This functionality enables you to properly prepare for natural disasters that impact the lives of millions. Besides, the weather determines the best time to plant and harvest crops. With accurate information in hand, farmers will maximize their yield.

AI-Powered Apps That You Should Look Out For

Currently, many new apps use artificial intelligence to customers a deep insight and sheer intelligence. Let’s have a look at these apps.

1. Siri

Siri is an advanced virtual assistant from Apple. It is available on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and other Apple devices. Siri uses voice queries and a natural language user interface to function. It can make calls, send messages, answer queries and also recommend several things.

Moreover, Siri can adapt to users’ language searches and preferences. It is considered to be the most popular AI-powered virtual assistant out there, according to several surveys and reports. In general, 4-5% of smartphone users that use a voice assistant are using Siri.

2. Cortana

This AI-powered virtual assistant is available on Windows 10. Windows mobile invokes smart speaker and Microsoft band android Ios windows mixed reality. Cortana is also available on popular headsets such as Hyper, cloud, razer. Windows 10 pc have Cortana built-in, and it can help users of such pc with simple tasks. Cortana offers hands-free help, answers questions, and provides reminders. It further keeps notes and takes care of the tasks.

Cortana learns and attends to more complex tasks. It uses natural language processing and data from devices to offer personalized recommendations.

3. Google Assistant

Google Assistant was launched in 2016, and enabled voice-powered virtual assistant from Google has made significant strides. Google assistant is considered one of the more advanced virtual assistants. Google has done partnerships with many other companies and made google assistant available on a wide platform. For instance, smartphones, fridges, headphones, and cars.

Google Assistant supports both voice and text entry, and it uses natural language processing. It offers various services, e.g., Voice commands, voice searching, voice-activated device control, helping with finding information online, sending reminders, translating in real-time, etc.

4. Skoove

With Skoove, you can learn musical modes very easily and quickly. Skoove helps you unleash musical modes’ full magic and play musical instruments. Today, millions of users prefer using Skoove as their music teacher. The Skoove app has a few different pricing options. The first one is free, and with this option, you get no updates, no support, and no special courses.

It is available for an unlimited time, so you can use it for as long as you want. Then there are premium options, get one month for $19.99, three months for $13.99 a month, or 12 months for $9.99 a month. So they are trying to encourage more people to do that 12-month subscription. You get 400 plus lessons monthly, updated lessons and songs, and one-on-one support from the music school with the premium membership.

Furthermore, there is a 14-day money-back guarantee as well. You can try it for a couple of weeks, and if you don’t like it, you can always get your money back. Throughout the lesson, you will have different musical notes, and they will play for you, and then you repeat after them. So it has a nice way of teaching.

We conclude our guide to AI apps and gaining more popularity with time. By using these apps, you can learn new skills, optimize your tasks, and get things done more conveniently.