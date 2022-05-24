Most of us often go for a high-speed internet connection so that we can interact online seamlessly. Whether it’s surfing through social media, gaming, or streaming, a good internet speed is what everyone wants. However, what is considered a high internet speed?

Well, we’re here to find that out for you. This article will be giving insights into what is considered a high internet speed for everyday tasks. So without any further delay, let’s dive in:

What Speed Internet Service Providers Offer?

Internet service providers or ISPs provide internet services to the users. Each has various packages that differ based on internet speed, pricing, and perks. Some of the well-reputed ISPs such as Windstream Internet offer the best internet packages.

From high-speed internet to competitive rates and exciting perks, users can enjoy seamless internet connectivity, one that can be called high-speed internet service. Most ISPs provide internet connections starting from 10 Mbps and ranging in Gigabytes/ second.

The speed of your internet depends upon the package you’ve chosen and your usage. An ISP offers reliable internet speed after knowing the customer’s requirements. Plus, ISPs also have different connection types such as fiber optics, DSL cable, phone cable connection, etc.

Depending upon the connection type, you can determine the internet speed. Your ISP should help navigate in your quest for high-speed internet while helping you choose the best connection type.

High-Speed Internet for Different Tasks

It’s time to look into different requirements so that we can get insights into what can be considered high-speed internet. We’re listing some commonly performed tasks here:

High-Speed Internet for Online Surfing

Online surfing is one of the most commonly performed tasks using the internet. Online statistics show nearly 2 billion users were active daily on Facebook during the third quarter of 2021.

This shows how social media surfing is one of the greatest tasks performed online. However, surfing isn’t limited to just social media. Visiting different websites, forums, etc. is a part of online surfing.

Since every click consumes data, you need a good internet connection to cater to your needs especially when you’re a high-end online surfer. According to our estimates, an internet connection with 25 Mbps download is good enough for online surfing on multiple devices. If you’re a sole user, then a 5-10 Mbps connection would be superb enough to cater to your needs effectively.

Higher internet connectivity is also good enough to cater to the needs of multiple users surfing online simultaneously (this includes watching HD videos). Make sure you have a high-speed internet connection from your internet provider to avoid latency or downtime.

High-Speed Internet for Server Hosting

Server hosting is one of the most important tasks performed online. Hosting servers takes a good amount of data as well as requires an effective internet connection. Since it allows administrators to remotely access applications, there’s should be minimal to no disruption in the connection.

The best internet speed for server hosting can be recommended based on the type of server you’re hosting. Some experts recommend you’d need at least 10 Mbps dedicated internet speed for hosting a server. However, a high internet speed recommended for this purpose is 50 Mbps.

It serves the purpose of handling hosting with a great amount of traffic. Larger organizations such as NASA, etc. require faster internet connectivity since they’re constantly exchanging information. The same goes for cybersecurity firms, financial organizations, and online betting sites.

High-Speed Internet for Gaming

Nothing frustrates a gamer than having lags during the game. This accounts true for all sorts of gamers. Online games have become quite competitive. A slight delay in your action and you or your team can probably lose the match.

Therefore, a good speed internet is needed for gaming purposes. However, we must narrow this down to some categories, such as the following:

Gamers playing online games (not competing in anything)

Gamers playing tournaments

Gamers playing online games while streaming

These are the primary categories for gaming. Each requires a different internet speed based on the type of performance. This can be further divided based on the type of games played. However, we’re sticking to these categories here.

For the first instance, an internet connection of 10 Mbps solely dedicated to a single user is good enough. Here, we can connect this with our previous example of server hosting. Sometimes, lags occur when the hosting server has too much traffic than it can handle.

For the second instance, an internet connection with at least 50 Mbps upstream is recommended. Most online tournaments even feature 500 Mbps for competitive gaming. The reason is to minimize lags to an absolute minimum. Plus, since the tournament is live-streamed, it requires the servers to have seamless internet connectivity to host tournament games and handle the additional activity.

For streamers going live from their gaming stations, an internet connection of at least 50 Mbps is recommended. This can further be expanded based on the streaming quality and the platform used for streaming.

Some people may argue that a 4K video won’t need that much speed. However, we’re talking about the constant exchange of data. You’re playing an online game and streaming it live on your channel such as Twitch.

This constant exchange of data is prone to lag if your connection is not good enough. That is why gaming enthusiasts often call 20 Mbps or below a danger zone since it’s more prone to lags. But then again, the more connection speed, the better.

High-Speed Internet for File Sharing

We’re considering file sharing between servers that are busy almost every second of the day. This includes servers from Facebook, Google, etc. that are constantly accessed throughout the day.

Even though there’s not an exact figure to what such servers use, the expected internet speed is at least 1 Gbps. However, it’s the least; it can extend to well over 10 Gbps since transferring files over large distances can take a lot of time. Any interruption can disconnect the process, which we don’t need to tell how frustrating it will be.

Closing Thoughts

Well, that’s about it! Even though we’ve given insights into what is considered a high internet speed based on various tasks, it’s all up to the users. One may feel content at 5 Mbps but if needed, the plan can be upgraded as needed.