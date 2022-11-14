The gaming experience can enhance with the right equipment. For example, if you own an Xbox or a PS5, you might be looking for an HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor for a full-fledged deal. HDMI 2.1 is the latest standard of an HDMI connection. These HDMI 2.1 monitors offer holistic features and potential benefits for improved gaming.

In addition, they are great for amazing resolution and screen refresh rates. For instance, you can go for 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz. These monitors also offer Quick Frame Transport, Auto Low Latency mode, and more for a reduced latency experience.

Currently, HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors are all over the market, and their demands are sky-soaring. However, it’s quite difficult to find out the most suitable HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor among so many options.

Well, don’t freak out while comparing all those gaming monitors. We have reviewed all the best and most popular gaming monitors. Hence, you can get an opportunity to know their specs, performance, and much more.

Thus, you can find out whether they are a value-for-money option for you or not. Let’s check them out:

1. Acer Nitro XV282K

This is a powerful HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor from Acer. Interestingly, Acer is one of the manufacturers who were the first to invent an HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor. We have found Acer Nitro XV282K quite impressive for both PC and console gaming. While testing hands on this monitor, we are stunned by its stylish XV design signature.

Apart from a statement panel, this HDMI 2.1 monitor has a circular base and a cylindrical stand. Its anti-glare coating is perfect for multi-angle viewing and daytime gaming. If you are concerned about its performance, it supports a 144Hz refresh rate for its Ultra-HD 4K resolution. Additionally, it has a GTG response time of 1ms.

On the other hand, the Acer Nitro XV282K features HDR400 certification, a wide colour gamut, dual HDMI 2.1 ports, and a versatile OSD. Get a bunch of game-specific features served with this Acer HDMI monitor.

Here’s what we like about the monitor the most:

Aesthetically pleasing design

Outstanding IPS panel

Amazing visual with 4K resolution at 144Hz refresh rate

Versatile stand

Things for what you should avoid this monitor are:

Poor quality when HDR content active

Flimsy bezels at the bottom of the monitor

2. Asus TUF VG28UQL1A

You must have heard about the Asus TUF series for hardcore gaming. Asus TUF VG28UQL1A is the latest addition to this product lineup. This 28-inch 4K Ultra-HD display features 3840 x 2160p resolution. Additionally, you are getting a fast IPS panel with this purchase.

You can undoubtedly experience a stunning colour palette with a crisp and sharp feeling whether you are playing games or writing articles. Among other features of this Asus HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, we found the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification cool. This ensures that a peak brightness of up to 450 nits is allowed on this monitor.

Additionally, you can get precise colour accuracy, contrast ratio, vibrant colours, and more with this masterpiece monitor. This monitor also offers a GTG response time of 1ms, which indicates that you will encounter no lag or ghosting while enjoying fast action titles.

Moreover, the support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync makes this monitor one of the most anticipated monitors among gamers.

In addition, we found a lot of connectivity options with the Asus TUF VG28UQL1A. Besides the HDMI 2.1 port, you can get an HDMI 2.0 port, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a universal headphone jack.

We find the following specs useful for a solid purchase:

Adjustable and ergonomic stand

Anti-glare display

Built-in 2X2W speakers

Toned design

However, the monitor might sound a bit expensive.

3. Gigabyte AORUS FV43U 43 Inch

Are you looking for a gigantic screen for uninterrupted gaming? Gigabyte AORUS FV43U brings you the ultimate beast in the range of HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors. The monitor offers a 4K resolution at a refresh rate of 144Hz. Another impressive feature of this 43-inch monitor is its 10-bit colour support.

Therefore, you can expect a distinct colour scheme with this Gigabyte purchase. Apart from this, you will get an HDR1000 certification and 97% DCI-P3 with Gigabyte AORUS FV43U. However, this monitor doesn’t feature an IPS display. Instead, it has an OLED display for your Xbox or PS5 experience.

Yet, we found the overall design quite hefty. You can call it futuristic with dual-stand support. In case you are looking for a bigger monitor, then you can check out the 48-inch variant of Gigabyte AORUS FO48U.

4. ViewSonic ELITE XG320U

Affordable HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors are not a dream anymore with ViewSonic innovations. ViewSonic ELITE XG320U has made its place in this list due to legitimate reasons. The monitor features a minimalistic yet sophisticated design. This 32-inch monitor portrays an IPS panel with a 4K UHD display.

In addition, the screen supports a resolution of 3840 x 2160p, and you can enjoy an impressive gaming experience. Its 99% sRGB colour gamut coverage makes the picture on the monitor crispy and sharp. Additionally, you can get heightened vibrant and bright colours on ViewSonic ELITE XG320U.

Other impressive features of this HDMI 2.1 monitor are:

10-bit colours

VESA DisplayHDR600 certification or a peak brightness of 600nits

MPRT of 1ms

150Hz refresh rate

The monitor has the following connectivity ports for an easy gaming journey: HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 3.0 port, and DisplayPort. You can also adjust your viewing angles with the display’s adjustable stand supports, swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. So, you can get comfortable and ergonomic sitting and view with ViewSonic ELITE XG320U.

5. Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

If you are looking for a 32-inch HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, then Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is for you. This monitor offers a 4K display at a refresh rate of 240Hz. Well, that’s huge for gamers, yet the design remains the same for this Odyssey lineup product. There’s a vortex on its rear side and a 32-inch 1000R curved display.

Also, you can notice a black and wide V-shaped stand. The response time remains 1ms, and you can expect a peak brightness of 1000 nits. In addition, this HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor comes with a DisplayHDR 2000 certification.

However, we found the price tag quite expensive compared to other monitors with the same features and screen size. Moreover, there are a few limitations regarding the VA panel.

How to Choose the Right HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor?

Not to brag, HDMI 2.1 monitors are hefty in terms of price tag. Hence, you should check out the budget you can afford for an HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor. Additionally, list all the hardware requirements, such as panel, resolution, refresh rate, connectivity options, etc., that you are going to need for a cosy gaming experience.

HDMI 2.1 offers a faster speed for gaming responses. If you are not concerned about the speed, then you can go for DisplayPort 1.4 as well. This will save you a few more bucks. However, you can go through the recommendations listed above for the best HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor for your PC, PlayStation, or Xbox equipment.