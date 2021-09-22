Top 5 B2B Website Features You Need to Have for Higher Conversions – Blog Banner (canva.com)

Considering how B2B businesses are growing, a feature-rich website is more than a necessity. According to Forrester , 55% of B2B buyers complete half of their purchases through an online channel. So, an excellent website with interactive features can make all the difference for any B2B business.

However, B2B website features are not just about aesthetics, and you need functionality that can meet customer requirements. The market is changing rapidly, and customer behaviour is also an evolving aspect due to innovations in mobile technology. This is where you need a website that offers higher business agility and adjusts to customer demands.

But, what are the B2B website features that can help achieve business agility?

Let’s discover!

#1. Self-serving Features

What has changed over the years is the customer’s will to self-serve? A Gartner study suggests that customers will self-manage 85% of their brand relationships without the need for cold-calling or remarketing efforts. In addition, it indicates the shift in customer’s behaviour where they want more control over their purchases.

So, how to help your customer achieve more control?

The answer is simple, B2B website features should be self-serving rather than controlling. For example, you can develop self-serving portals that allow customers to search items, research products, compare offerings or services, place orders, and even track them.

The possibility of automating the tasks and enabling self-managed experiences for customers is endless. However, B2B is all about relationships with your customer, so keeping specific sections of interaction to humans can be beneficial.

#2. Faster Loading

Websites can load slower due to several reasons like heavier codes, lack of optimization, large size images, slow-loading content, and others. For any B2B business, website loading speeds can be different between winning or losing a customer. According to the report , with every extra second that your website takes to load, you lose 4.42% of conversions.

So, it becomes vital for any B2B business to have a faster-loading website. Even for SEO purposes, slower loading speeds of a website can impact negatively. Search engines like Google have defined the website’s core vitals that set the benchmark for indexing purposes. These core vitals include,

Mobile-friendliness of the website

Security

Enhanced user experience through reduction of popups and loading

Mobile-friendliness of the website can be increased through responsive web design and content optimizations. For loading performance, Google has defined three parameters,

Largest Content Paint (LCP) is a user-centric parameter for perceived speed for loading a web page by a user.

is a user-centric parameter for perceived speed for loading a web page by a user. First Input Delay (FID)- A metric to check the responsiveness of buttons and trigger post the click by users on a web page.

A metric to check the responsiveness of buttons and trigger post the click by users on a web page. Cumulative Layout Shift– This parameter measures the visual instability of different design elements in a web page that determines unexpected layout shifts. For example, you accidentally click on an eCommerce website’s checkout page due to sudden changes.

Apart from these, security is a significant factor that Google considers while indexing any website. For example, one of the critical indicators to website security that Google checks is HTTPS. Therefore, B2B businesses can implement SSL to achieve HTTPS for their website.

SSL (Secure Socket Layer) certificates establish an encrypted connection between the web server and a browser for the data transmissions to remain private. You can easily buy an SSL certificate from various security services providers in the market to ensure HTTPS tags for your website.

Whether its self-serving features or faster loading content, what to offer through your website depends on the king of the audience. But, how to identify the right target audience and create your B2B website features accordingly? The answer is quite straightforward- “Buyer’s Persona.”

#3. Persona-based Features

A buyer’s persona is like a profile that offers insights into different characteristics of the customers, demographics, lifestyle, purchasing power, and others. It helps B2B businesses design specific features and content for the website to improve conversions.

For example, suppose you target CTOs from other businesses to invest in your cloud services. In that case, your website must-have features like a cost calculator that allows the other company to estimate the total cost of ownership.

Similarly, you can leverage the buyer’s persona to develop different B2B website features like multiple payment options, real-time tracking, push notifications, etc. A buyer’s persona can also help you define CTAs or Call to Action for greater conversions.

#4. CTAs or Call to Action

Any B2B website without a CTA is a sword without the edge! It is one of the most significant elements of any B2B website directly related to conversions. A CTA can be a form submission, download button, trigger for starting a trial, service, or even cost estimation.

There are three types of CTAs that you can use to target different buyer’s persona,

Awareness CTAs- Ebook and white paper download CTAs to target top of the funnel customers

Ebook and white paper download CTAs to target top of the funnel customers Consideration CTAs- Testimonials and case studies to influence consideration of products and services for middle-of-the-funnel customers.

Testimonials and case studies to influence consideration of products and services for middle-of-the-funnel customers. Decision CTAs- Demos and free trial CTAs for the bottom of the funnel customers

One of the critical aspects of including CTAs that you should keep in mind is to place it above the fold to improve visibility and help improve conversions. Another aspect that can impact the B2B experience is user interaction with your website interface. Here, a rich user experience backed by SEO optimized content and proper placement of CTA can amplify results.

#5. Enhanced UX

User Experience or UX is the basis of how a user will interact with your website. It is the first point of contact between you and the user. So, it would be best if you designed the UX so that the engagement is optimal.

One way to optimize UX is to design the navigation and the website structure that is easy to interact with. For example, design elements like menus, submenus, page scroll, sidebar menus, etc., can be designed for enhanced UX.

Conclusion

The possibilities are endless for B2B features that can enable higher conversions per user interaction. Identifying buyers’ persona and considering where they are in the marketing funnel can help you design content, UX design, features, or personalized tools. So don’t let the opportunity of better sales go just because your website needs some tweaks. Start creating the best B2B website features for higher conversions now!