There is a huge problem with smartphones – their image sensors are pretty small. Moreover, in the night hours, there’s not enough light to capture a nice picture. This leads to the pictures looking al blurry and noisy. So, here, we have come up with some tricks that help you click good pictures even in the dark.

Take full advantage of the night modes

Smartphones today come in with the night modes in their camera. However, they haven’t made much of a difference as far as the final output is concerned. But, with the launch of Google’s Pixel 3 and 3XL models, there was a remarkable shift seen in the output. The night mode of this camera takes multiple exposures and then joins them all together to cut out the noise from the photo and reproduce great quality photos.

Similar Night Mode is found in Huawei’s phone in its Huawei P30 and P3- pro model. Reva, says since during the day and even on the weekends she is busy offering assignment help Australia services for the students, she can only chill during the night hours, so he loves the fact that phones today have night modes to click better pictures at night. However, if unlike Reva, you have an older model of smartphone, you could try on some other techniques as listed below.

Tips to achieve better sensitivity

Whether or not you know about the ISO values, you certainly must have heard this term at some point in time or other. To get a bright picture even in low light via a small sensor, all you have to do is amplify the light sensitivity of the sensor. In the automatic mode of the camera, this happens naturally. However, if the ISO sensitivity is more, the read errors would be more. This would translate to a lot of noise in the image, making it look more washed out.

In this process, it might lose the necessary detail too. So, even if the pictures are bright and sharp, they aren’t presentable enough. However, if your phone does not allow you to adjust this ISO sensitivity by yourself, you can use an app for it. Austin, a student who recently took statistics homework help by TAE says that he loves taking pictures of the moon and the stars, but the noise in the night-time pictures would drive him away until he found out about Pro Camera.

Well, Pro Camera is an application that lets you set the ISO. So, you, too, can download this or Camera FV-5 lite to achieve better sensitivity in pictures.

How can you get more light?

Now, you need more light to ensure that the sensor sensitivity is low. This would help reduce image noise. However, the best way to do this is by adding a source of light. For this, you can use the integrated photo LED of the phone. A lot of modern phones do come with LEDs that help in adjusting the light color to ensure that it is as close to natural lighting as possible. This helps in preventing the color casts and ensures that the images look more decent.

However, the integrated LED cameras have their own set of drawbacks. Eric, who works with one of the leading essay writing company, EssayWriter4U, shares his experience stating that he once attended a night party and tried to use the integrated LED camera for clicking pictures, but when he saw the final output, he got all 2D or flat pictures.

Now, this is a common drawback of integrated LED cameras, i.e., they eliminate the shadows. Hence, you should use this integrated LED camera only when important. In other cases, you could opt for the other options to get more light.

When you take a portrait, you could move to the brightest corner of the room or move towards the street lamp. Always ensure that light doesn’t come from the above directly since that could produce some awful shadows.

Get a long exposure time

In case you can’t add light to the subject, then you need to give more time to your smartphone. When your exposure time is long, the image sensor can properly see the subject for a longer time. As a result, it can capture more pictures. For increasing the exposure time, you would need a manual mode or the pro mode. It is called the shutter speed. Usually, in the normal photo mode of the latest smartphones, pictures are captured at a speed of 1/10 second.

So, if you need to give a longer exposure time, you’ll have to keep your hands still, or else you’ll end up producing blurry shots. Sonya, who is a professional assignment help provider with TrumpLearning and a hobbyist photographer, says that while taking the long exposure shots, her hands get shaky, so she prefers using a compact tripod, and that helps us stay still. Accessories, like a tripod, are a blessing when taking long-exposure shots.