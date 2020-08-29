Because technology is the lifeblood of every successful business, you must recruit a reputable IT company to guide you through the process.

If you’re planning to hire an IT company but aren’t sure what to look out for, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What Does an IT Company Do?

Before we discuss how to hire tech support, it’s important to understand the role of an IT company and how it can benefit your business.

IT services help small businesses by offering network setup and security, cloud computing, database management, software support, and a VoIP service.

When You Should Hire an IT Professional

There’s no specific milestone when you should hire an IT company, although some businesses wait until they have a specific number of employees.

But you should consider hiring IT professionals if your current system can’t keep up with daily requirements or it needs to be modernized.

What To Look For In an IT Company

It’s difficult to find an IT professional provider as the market is heavily saturated. Because of this, consider your business’s current needs so you can find a provider with the right expertise.

You must also consider the complexity of your IT system and the skill set required to operate it. If you’re expanding your business by hiring new employees or opening new locations, then find a provider that offers a pay-as-you-grow option.

Most importantly, find an IT company that has the right expertise in the area you need help with. For instance, if you want to improve network security, find an IT service provider that has experience in DNS-based security solutions.

Other things to consider are:

If they can join team meetings

Extra services like data analytics or business intelligence

Their company adheres to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Have third-party accreditations like quality management systems

You can find this information either by checking their site or reading their Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to see what they provide.

In-House Staff vs. Managed Service Provider

It’s important to decide between a full-time IT employee or an outsourced managed service provider. For instance, experienced IT professionals are in high-demand and ask for high salaries.

But the investment can be worthwhile if your system needs constant monitoring. Also, they have the right credentials so everything runs smoothly.

A full-time IT professional will eventually have a deep understanding of your business’s infrastructure and needs, essential if you have a complex network.

In contrast, a Managed Service Provider (MSP) is far cheaper and you’re not committed to employee carrying costs like sick leave or pensions.

You only outsource MSPs when you need them so they can scale alongside your company. Plus, an MSP gives you better support especially if you have multiple locations thanks to their robust remote team.

If you’re stumped, use a combination of an in-house IT professional and outsource extra work. For example, the full-time employee could handle the daily operations while the MSP can add their expertise where needed.

Questions to Ask

With an IT professional or company’s expertise, you can glean whether they’re the right fit by asking specific questions.

These could include:

What is your experience with data backup and recovery?

How will you improve our system’s security?

What is your availability? Are you free on evenings or weekends?

Listen to their answers carefully to decide whether they’re relevant to your business. Remember to ask a few IT companies before sealing the deal so you have a better chance of finding the right service provider for the job.

How to Find Candidates

The best way to find the ultimate IT company is by networking. Talk with businesses in your industry, attend conferences, and browse LinkedIn and other employment sites to find companies with the relevant services.

If you don’t have the time, hire a recruitment firm to help you. They have the expertise, resources, and contacts so you can find what you need.

You should also check their site or social media channels for testimonials from businesses in your industry. If customers say positive things, then you know they are capable of handling your IT needs.

Ask For a Free Consultation

Once you’ve narrowed down your list of IT companies to three, ask for a free consultation.

During this time, ask the IT company about their organization, services, and how they can help you. Although a consultation should be brief, you should leave with a clear idea of who is the best fit for your business.

Consider Contracts

When you find a reputable IT company, create a short-term contract first to see if they’re suitable. You can always expand your contract to long-term if you’re certain they can meet your business requirements.

It’s important to have an IT company that looks after the technological aspect of your business so you can focus on your business development and clients.

That’s How to Find a Reputable IT Company

Now you know how to find an IT company that has the relevant experience and expertise for your business.

Before you search, consider your company’s IT requirements so you know what qualities to look for in a provider. Remember to ask the right questions, read testimonials, and book a free consultation to learn more about their services and experience. Happy hunting!

