The latest developments in audio tech are transforming the listening experience. For example, Linkface Co. Ltd. recently released innovative dehumidifying earbuds, or DearBuds. These smart earbuds measure humidity levels surrounding the buds and ensure they stay in a normal and healthy range, therefore preventing unwanted moisture buildup and potential associated infections and health issues. Moreover, additional exciting tech developments are also offering listeners improved sound and comfort, as well as cutting-edge features like noise cancellation technology.

Wireless earbuds

Wireless earbuds are a fun and convenient way to listen to music and podcasts on-the-go, and the latest designs typically ensure excellent audio and Bluetooth connectivity. For example, Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds 2 feature a cutting-edge CustomTune sound calibration system that essentially tailors the sound to suit your ears, offering noise cancellation and enhanced sound. They’re also around 30% smaller than their predecessors (QuietComfort 1), and come with a tiny case that can easily fit in your bag or pocket. The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are also fitted with a flexible Fit Kit system designed for ultimate comfort; the separate ear tips and stability bands come in three different sizes, so you can choose the best and most comfortable fit for your ears. There’s also the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, which offer great sound and noise cancellation; the 6mm drivers are designed to produce full-bodied sound despite their small size. They also pack an impressive battery life of eight hours.

Wireless headsets

Although not a new technology per se, headsets offer a myriad of benefits over traditional phones, such as superior sound quality and improved productivity — which is particularly advantageous for businesses and call centers. The Poly Voyager Focus 2, for example, is a wireless headset with noise cancellation, including echo cancellation that’s great for use in busy, loud call centers. The boom mic offers excellent vocal clarity, while further working to block background noise. Alternatively, the Leitner LH270 headset is another wireless model with an effective noise-canceling mic and impressive Bluetooth range of up to 350 feet. It also features CleanSound technology that improves audio, and therefore minimizes risk of any miscommunication.

Smart speakers

The Noveto N1 is a smart speaker that essentially works like invisible headphones thanks to Noveto’s cutting-edge audio beaming technology. The speaker (similar in appearance to a soundbar) creates, according to Noveto, a “headphone-free binaural sound that’s 90% (20dB) undetectable three feet away from the listener), and facial recognition (using a combination of motion sensors and AI) makes sure these ultrasonic audible pockets track and travel just where your ears do”. With the Noveto N1, people are free to listen to music (or make calls) via Bluetooth or wifi without the need for headphones or having to disturb other people who may be close by.

Audio tech is developing at a rapid rate to provide people with amazing personal listening experiences. Wireless earbuds, wireless headsets, and smart speakers, in particular, are just some of the latest innovations to try out for yourself.