Most company owners have probably already heard about how accessibility is one of the best ways to help get the attention of their target audience. There are plenty of different ways to go about making the push for accessibility, with perhaps one of the simplest (and best) ways to do so being the use of captioning solutions for videos, such as live captioning.

While it makes sense to make a company more accessible through captioning, it would be better to learn about why such a thing can help a business. After all, it’s more than just a growing trend – video captioning has always been an essential part of getting the message across. Here are a few reasons why captioning for video content is so essential.

Transcripts are easier for SEO methods

One of the lesser-known reasons why video captioning is essential comes from the importance of video transcripts. Most professional services will have a transcript handy. Keep in mind that when it comes to the Google algorithm, it cannot watch video content to help index what people are looking for. However, if a company were to have a transcript alongside the video, it would make it much easier for the Google algorithm to index the content.

SEO accessibility is not something quickly gained, and plenty of companies will undoubtedly benefit from the brand exposure provided by having a transcript ready. Simply put, it makes the video content easier to search for in the world’s most popular search engine.

Not everyone has the luxury of hearing video content

There are plenty of people out there that are hard of hearing, with a percentage being entirely deaf. In those cases, they have no means of enjoying and understanding your content if there are no captions. There are also people out there that cannot afford to play loud video content, which is why they tend to enjoy their favorite videos with the volume turned down, and the captions turned on.

The trend of people enjoying video content without necessarily having to hear anything is growing, which means it is more important than ever to have captions ready. Otherwise, the company won’t be able to take advantage of the opportunities presented by accessible video content.

Videos are becoming increasingly popular

Last but certainly not least, people are enjoying videos more and more as time goes by. With the increase in popularity of websites such as YouTube and many other video streaming sites, more and more people see video content as a part of their daily routine. That said, a video’s popularity steadily increases with added captions, and it makes specific content such as lectures and conferences much easier to digest with the help of live captioning.

It would be remiss for any business not to take advantage of video captioning services, especially considering how many benefits it provides a company at a reasonable price point. Not only is it easy on the wallet, but it also helps attract a wider overall audience.