It is always a good time to upgrade your tech. The upgrade that we are talking about here is the tech on your handheld device. Whether you want the tech upgrades in specs or want a new phone, here are some of the smartphones that you should look out for. Make sure to save up before these upcoming smartphones come out!

Indeed, there are tons of options to choose from; and, we’ve managed to curate a list of the best upcoming phones. Keep a close eye to your local retail stores to see when these smartphones will be available.

iPhone SE 2 Plus

Without a doubt, the iPhone SE 2 Plus is one of the best upcoming phones that you should watch out for. Yes, the rumors were true. Rumors about another iPhone SE (the 2020 model) receiving another variation. It goes by the name iPhone SE 2 Plus, and Apple should release it to insert into the iPhone 8+ space. The iPhone SE 2 Plus is set to release around early 2021. It is also set to release with a $560 price tag, which almost matches the Apple iPhone XR.

Why should you buy the Apple iPhone SE 2 Plus? Well, for starters, it is an iPhone. It means that it will come with a 64 GB storage, a RAM of 4 GB, with an OLED display type. After all, it still features all of the things that consumers have loved about iPhones for a long time.

But, with a $560 price tag that almost matches the Apple iPhone XR, consumers are in a tough predicament on which one to get. The iPhone SE 2 Plus is still a solid choice and should get the job done without any issues.

Nokia 7.3 5G

The 5G movement is real, and one company that aims to make the most out of the transition is Nokia. Nokia offers an inexpensive 5G smartphone for this purpose. The next Nokia 5G smartphone should be the Nokia 7.3 5G, and it should feature an innovative Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 that can handle 5G hardware capabilities. Expect the Nokia 7.3 5G to hit the smartphone market around September 2020.

For specs, Nokia equipped this upcoming phone with highly-capable tech specs. It comes with an OS of Android 10 that is operating on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 CPU. Consumers will have their choice of RAM between 4 GB or 6 GB. The 7.3 5G will also come in with two internal storage variations, which are 64 GB or 128 GB.

Battery life and Connectivity features of the 7.3 5G is pretty standard for modern smartphones today. It features a Wi-Fi 802.11 connection and a Bluetooth 5.0. For battery life, it comes in with a 9V/2A charging and a battery type of 4,000 mAH. All of these should cost you at a starting price of $450 upon its release date.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note line is one line that has been popular around smartphones and overall tech-consumers for quite a long time. It makes another variation with the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which should have new features and innovations. Considering that it will use the 120 Hz display of the S20, the Galaxy Note 20 is one upcoming phone that is highly anticipated.

The Galaxy Note 20 comes in with a widescreen size of around 6.42″, something that has been common on the Galaxy Note line. This smartphone should also come in with a Snapdragon 865 CPU and an 8 GB RAM. Internal storage space should be around 128 GB with a battery life of 4,000 to 4,300 mAh. It is also 5G-enabled, and it comes in with an S20 feature, which is the 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

With tech specs like this one, the Galaxy Note 20 should be on your radar for potential upgrades this August 2020. The price starts around $1,000 upon its August 2020 release date.

Apple iPhone 5G and iPhone 12

Will Apple release a 5G-Enabled smartphone in the form of the iPhone 12? Rumors about the iPhone 12 say so, but Apple is yet to confirm the speculation. Apple stayed true to its word by not releasing a 5G smartphone in 2019, bringing us to the iPhone 12.

Tech experts speculate that the iPhone 12 will feature an all-new structure that should be squarer. OLED displays are also something standard for modern iPhones, and the iPhone 12 will not be an exception. The only new feature that has tons of speculation is the 5G features of the iPhone 12. Will all of the iPhone 12 variations be 5G-ready?

For its tech specs, the lineup should feature an A14 Bionic chipset with a 4 GB RAM. The iPhone 12 lineup should only feature two internal storage variations in 128 GB and 256 GB. The price of the iPhone 12 upon release should start at $649. Expect the price to rise if you opt to go with the more premium iPhone 12 variations.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Smartphone gaming has been making strides over the past two years. Asus showed that it could handle this transition with its release of the two previous models of the Asus ROG Phone. Given mobile games’ pace and growth today, it only makes sense to get the new and upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3.

At a release price starting at $966, you should get a smartphone ready for some intense gaming. It comes in with an Octa-Core chipset at 2.84 GHz in the Snapdragon 865 and a highly-capable 16 GB of RAM.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 should also be ready to give its users a crisp display quality. The 6.59″ screen will feature 391 PPI in a beautiful OLED display and will again come in with a 144 Hz screen refresh rate. Battery life is also something that gamers and users alike will be happy about as it has a 6,000 mAh that you can plug through a USB Type-C port.

In Conclusion

You can never go wrong by upgrading to these smartphones on our list. You can take a unique perspective by figuring out which aspect you need the upgrade most. These smartphones should give its users new features and at a varying price point. Most of all, you can be up to date with your tech with these smartphones set to release in 2020.