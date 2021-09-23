2021 is a year to witness the immense growth of the tech industry! With some revolutionizing app trends, many businesses are ruling in the digital marketplace. Application development is no doubt fueling the tech industry to capture over all other industries.

However, what drives the tech industry faster are trends in design! Many astonishing app designs are already making news among the users and developers.

Whether it is a web app, native app, or hybrid, the tech industry leaves no chance to impress users with designs to fall in love with. These design trends can be from any app relating to any niche. For example, delivering swiping functionality with engaging animation is a design trend that most users love!

This post is all you need if you are in search of design trends. However, you should note that you don’t have to use all these trends in your app. Use only those design trends necessary for your brand.

1. Floating Components With Lenient Shadow

Audiences these days are more indulging in the 3D components in an app. This offers them an immersive design and an engaging experience. The lenient shadows and floating components in an app integrate the additional interest of users.

Flat designs seem to be duller these days. With full HD displays in smart devices, users want every app to have maximum depth. You can use the shadows in any application component, like photos, texts, or tabs.

Further, Floating components are a design trend to integrate if you want an exceptional visual animation. However, it is not mandatory to follow this trend! If you’re going to achieve an exceptional app loading time, then this design trend is something that you must refrain from. Floating elements make your app slower to load.

The floating elements with shadows also consume more data of the users. So, you can still go for flat design if you want your app to be minimal in case of data usage. There are lots of UX agencies available to help you with your design.

2. Visuals that are Joyful to the Eyes

That app design shouldn’t only be immersive to use. Instead, it also must be joyful for the eyes. You can see many apps with luminous and comfortable colors in the background. These colors not only make your device’s screen look vibrant but also offer relaxation to your eyes.

These days, the app developers are aware of one constant fact: how long the users remain glued to the screens. Thus, developers are coming up with a color background that delivers a comfortable viewing without any development of eye strain.

This is an app trend that you should always include in your development. Offering a comfortable viewing experience will eventually increase the popularity of your app.

3. Neumorphism

In the past, you must have witnessed that the button and icons in the app were straightforward. However, you can notice a completely different thing in 2021. Neumorphism is an approach that enables many developers to attract many users.

Neumorphism is an amalgamation of the word New and Skeuomorphism. This is an app trend that extracts concepts from 2010 and offers it an exclusive makeover. What you will witness here is 3D graphics.

This app design trends use flat icons, buttons and offer them a realistic dimensional change. The animations with mind-boggling realness make you feel as if you are clicking a real button.

The most common example of Neumorphism is witness-able when you turn on data in your UI. The new weather app in your OS is another example of Neumorphism. The floating window of the app seems to pop out of your screen.

4. Creative Data Display

With the increasing demand for fitness and fitness wearables, fitness apps are more common these days. While talking about fitness apps, you can find one thing in common: data representation. These fitness apps represent your footsteps, activity trends, heartbeat, calorie count, and many more.

However, you may have witnessed this data represented in graphs, animation, and colors. All these data displays create a hypnotic effect to immerse you in it. Further, the rainbow effect and radiant colors make data more attractive.

Winding up, these were the top design trends that users love to have in apps. Thus, if you are developing a new application or already have one, you must integrate the trends that inspire you!

We hope this article about the 2021 app design trends to fall in love with is helpful to you. Do share this content on social media if you find it useful for you in any manner.